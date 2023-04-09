Fans go crazy over WWE Superstar's viral tweet about Donald Trump at UFC 287

WWE star Logan Paul recently took to Twitter after former United States President Donald Trump was seen at UFC 287 with a bottle of Prime.

The former US President was in attendance at UFC 287 in the Miami-Dade Arena, Florida. He was seated in the front row alongside legendary boxer Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, and UFC President Dana White. This is not the first time that Trump was seen at a UFC event. The billionaire is known to be friends with White and has been in the audience in the past as well.

Donald Trump's appearance at the UFC also drew attention from YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The Maverick reacted to Trump holding a bottle of Prime during the event.

An important thing to note is that Logan inked a deal with the UFC earlier this year to make Prime the official drink of the company.

This caught the attention of fans since Logan is the founder of Prime Hydrate, and the tweet was seen as a marketing gimmick by some. They reacted to Paul's tweet and even shared some advice for the WWE star.

Check out the reactions below:

Django_Priest @django_priest @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @MikeTyson @LoganPaul So happy for you man! You said this was the best year of your life. I think there is much better to come. Celebrating happiness with you. @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @MikeTyson @LoganPaul So happy for you man! You said this was the best year of your life. I think there is much better to come. Celebrating happiness with you.

Stevos Sports @stevosshow @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @MikeTyson trump with prime with mike tyson just there. if i owned prime id sit down like i’ve just completed life @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @MikeTyson trump with prime with mike tyson just there. if i owned prime id sit down like i’ve just completed life

Some fans even had a few laughs at the expense of the YouTube sensation.

Terpent007 @SmokeyM88719959 @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @MikeTyson Ufc gave him a free prime so what bet it’s his first time trying it @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @MikeTyson Ufc gave him a free prime so what bet it’s his first time trying it

Logan Paul faced Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

A rivalry that was brewing for months finally culminated at the Show of Shows when Logan Paul faced off against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The seeds for this feud were sown as far back as the Royal Rumble when Paul eliminated The Visionary. At Elimination Chamber, Logan once again interfered and cost Rollins the opportunity to win the United States Championship.

Seth finally had his revenge at the Grandest Stage of Them All as he beat his opponent and had the last laugh.

The Maverick spoke with WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley after the match. He mentioned that despite the loss, he was still happy to perform at WrestleMania on his birthday. He announced that his contract with the company had run out, and he did not know what was in store for him in the future.

Do you think we will see Logan Paul again in WWE?

