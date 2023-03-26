Twitteratis have been going bananas as former WWE Superstar Gangrel is reportedly set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 39.

Xero News recently reported that Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance at WrestleMania 39. Edge is scheduled to wrestle Judgment Day's Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell at The Show of Shows.

Gangrel was once an integral part of Edge's career. The duo, alongside Christian Cage, formed a sinister stable named The Brood during the Attitude Era. The villainous trio did quite well for themselves on WWE's main roster back then.

Wrestling Twitter seems quite excited over the rumor, as evident from the reactions seen below:

Michael Junior



Imagine his becoming apart of The Judgment Day if he helps Balor



WrestleWorld



It’s unknown the role he will play, but he will be on-hand.



We can confirm that WWE Legend and former leader of The Brood, Gangrel, is being brought in to WrestleMania as part of the Edge vs. Finn Balor Hell in a Cell Match. It's unknown the role he will play, but he will be on-hand. Will Gangrel side with his old pal Edge or help Finn win at #WrestleMania in their match? Imagine his becoming apart of The Judgment Day if he helps Balor

How many years has it been 20 or 30 years we last saw gangrel in wwf

Apparently Gangrel with be with Edge at Mania. If ever there were a time for WWE and AEW to work together this would be it. Have Christian join them, even the sides. AEW doesn't have to promote it and would give JP a little promo fodder ("you were off playing vampire")

Gangrel has been away from WWE TV for quite a long time

Gangrel's last wrestling appearance in WWE came in 2007. On the December 10, 2007, episode of RAW, he participated in a Gimmick Battle Royale that was eventually won by Ted Dibiase. Here's what he had to say about a possible Hall of Fame induction as a member of The Brood:

“Maybe The Brood. You have Edge already in. The Brood maybe one day will go in. They weren’t on for a lot of time. They were popular and changed some things but when I see the hall of fame I loved it when they put in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. They did their time and put the miles in. They stayed together. I like that heritage. The Brood, it was great, but I don’t think we had a long tenure. But it changed things.” [H/T PWMania]

It remains to be seen how the crowd inside the SoFi Stadium will react if Gangrel appears alongside Edge during his entrance. One wonders if the Attitude Era star will end up interfering in the match as well.

What do you think of Gangrel possibly returning for a one-off appearance at 'Mania? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

