"Please fire Ronda" - Twitter blasts WWE's decision to crown Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules 2022 

Many fans were far from pleased with Ronda Rousey walking out as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules 2022.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Liv Morgan battled it out in an Extreme Rules match on the Saturday show. The violent and back-and-forth affair saw both women take each other to the limits.

The grueling contest ended with Rousey capturing the SmackDown Women's Title after she forced Morgan to tap out.

What also stood out was just how much heat Ronda Rousey had as the fans booed her throughout the match. It doesn't come as a surprise that they were unhappy with Rousey taking the gold from Liv Morgan on the show.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disdain over the result, with some going as far as to say the former UFC star was pulling back the women's division and that WWE should fire her.

While a section of viewers wasn't as critical of Rousey's win as others, the larger consensus was rather negative.

Check out the reactions below:

🇺🇦 @MasterOfWumbo @WrestleOps Absolutely terrible. The worst possible outcome. Right back to Vince-level booking decisions, this is. Ronda is terrible. This has ruined the PPV for me. @WrestleOps Absolutely terrible. The worst possible outcome. Right back to Vince-level booking decisions, this is. Ronda is terrible. This has ruined the PPV for me.

destiny ♡ ·˚ @naomisavenue please fire ronda and im dead serious please fire ronda and im dead serious

• ̩̩͙*ೃ˚.˚. • ̩̩͙*ೃ˚.˚ @KABUKIBARBIE Another boring Ronda Rousey reign… Time to go to sleep Another boring Ronda Rousey reign… Time to go to sleep

Alim @ItzPHSavageWolf Ronda Rousey has constantly shown everyone week after week that her promo and in ring ability is terrible yet for some reason she has been rewarded another title reign. #ExtremeRules Ronda Rousey has constantly shown everyone week after week that her promo and in ring ability is terrible yet for some reason she has been rewarded another title reign. #ExtremeRules

🧛🏿‍♀️ The Queen of the Damned 🏳️‍🌈 @TheWitchMilitia Ronda Rousey and Karrion Kross tried their BEST to ruin this show lol Ronda Rousey and Karrion Kross tried their BEST to ruin this show lol

Ky @Tonyssexction_ That was sloppy and terrible in every way and they’re gonna try to play it off like Liv proved something because she “passed out” instead of tapping. I want Ronda Rousey OUT of this company. That was sloppy and terrible in every way and they’re gonna try to play it off like Liv proved something because she “passed out” instead of tapping. I want Ronda Rousey OUT of this company.

chey | spooky szn 🧡 @womenswrestli17

#extremerules i can’t believe we are right back to ronda rousey as our smackdown women’s champion, i’m sick of this. i can’t believe we are right back to ronda rousey as our smackdown women’s champion, i’m sick of this. #extremerules https://t.co/2u3sqcOASF

💎 💎 @RIDEBLOODSNGUTS Ronda rousey hasn’t help the women division at all. She actually killing it. Ronda rousey hasn’t help the women division at all. She actually killing it.

𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐯’𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Said it before… Ronda Rousey sets the women’s division back by a lot. Her presence does nothing to help the division or the product as a whole. Her matches are more often than not sloppy and completely forgettable. Said it before… Ronda Rousey sets the women’s division back by a lot. Her presence does nothing to help the division or the product as a whole. Her matches are more often than not sloppy and completely forgettable.

Check out the full results of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 here.

What's next for Ronda Rousey in WWE?

Considering how The Baddest Woman on the Planet is, after all, a heel, WWE wouldn't be too worried about the hostile fan reception.

The opportunity is ripe for the global juggernaut to build a babyface whose stock would increase manifold just by sharing a ring with Ronda Rousey.

There are names like Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, or for that matter, even possible returnees like Naomi and Sasha Banks who could step up to Rousey.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that the former UFC star's new title reign would be much better than her previous one that ended at Money in the Bank 2022.

What do you make of Rousey's win at Extreme Rules 2022? Who do you think should be the first challenger to her SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes