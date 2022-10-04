"Its Happening!!!!"- Fans can't keep calm as multiple clues about Bray Wyatt's possible WWE return are dropped during RAW 

Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE return was seemingly confirmed with an interesting fan sign on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, plus several other clues.
It has been more than a year since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE in what many deemed to be one of the most surprising releases in a long time. Wyatt was one of the most intriguing acts on WWE TV and his release didn't make sense to many fans.
Over the past few weeks, WWE has been putting out clues one after the other regarding a possible Wyatt return. For instance, a match graphic for the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event featured fireflies and a lantern in the background
On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, a massive Wyatt tease was made via a fan sign that caught the attention of many fans on social media. While Solo Sikoa and Angelo Dawkins were battling it out in a singles match, a fan sign was highlighted with the words "WYYT RABAT" written on it. When rearranged, the words spell "Bray Wyatt."
Fans also spotted The Fiend's mask above Alexa Bliss' head during a backstage segment. Additionally, during Bayley and Bianca Belair's contract signing, fans noticed that the back of the contract had a QR code printed on it.
WWE fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to these hints. Check out some of those reactions below:
Bray Wyatt has previously opened up about a possible return to the ring
Earlier this year, Wyatt revealed his thoughts on a possible in-ring return. He made it known that he can't imagine never wrestling again, but added that everything depends on timing. Check out his full comments below:
"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."
Fans have been heavily invested in this storyline ever since it kicked off on WWE TV. The WWE Universe is beyond excited for what's in store for them in the coming days.
It remains to be seen if the end result is Wyatt's return or if WWE ends up swerving the fans.
What do you make of the latest hints about a possible Wyatt return? Would you like to see him make a big return to WWE?
