Fans left confused with major botch following former champion's match on WWE RAW

The go-home edition of WWE RAW featured fewer matches but included many video packages, hyping up the upcoming Payback event while also paying tribute to the legends the wrestling world lost over the past week.

While Tommaso Ciampa will not be part of the show at PPG Paints Arena on September 2, his television rivalry with Bronson Reed translated into a one-on-one contest this week. The former NXT Champion won the bout.

However, immediately following the victory, the production team botched with Ciampa's old theme music 'Renegade' playing. Some fans took notice of this on social media and have reacted to it:

Ciampa's first run on the red brand last year was spent in its entirety as The Miz's lackey. During this time, the former NXT Champion used 'Renegade' as his theme song. While this was only a botch, one can't rule out the possibility of his old entrance theme being used again.

Ciampa amps up the inevitable return of WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano

Johnny Wrestling, as the beloved superstar is often called by the fans, has been absent from television for quite some time. Both he and Ciampa had a stellar run in NXT, with the fanbase online citing their contests among the greatest of all time list.

Ciampa and Gargano have been a team as DIY and feuded with one another in some barnburners. The 38-year-old recently shared a post among the many of late, dropping a "hotline" to find his missing former tag team partner:

"We need you [directed at the fans]. The hotline is now live. Sometimes you just can’t #DIY. Let’s do this together: 866-871-2310. #FindJohnnyG," Ciampa wrote.

Despite some terrible bookings since Johnny Gargano's WWE return in August 2022, he is still a favorite among the masses. Perhaps a DIY reunion can turn his luck around on the red brand. In turn, a tag team run could be the best thing for both him and Ciampa.

