Fans missed major details during Logan Paul's SmackDown promo; WWE veteran - "I did not expect him to know French"

Wrestling veteran and hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about Logan Paul's promo on WWE SmackDown. The star kicked off the show this past Friday in France.

Paul was irate with the fans for supporting John Cena. The Maverick claimed credit for WWE's recent commercial success and billion-dollar deals with Netflix and ESPN. He broke off in French, yelling at the fans and asking them to stop booing. However, he was interrupted by John Cena. The 17-time champion once again eviscerated Logan with a brutal verbal attack.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer pointed out a major detail fans missed during Logan Paul's promo. Speaking to international fans in their language usually gets a star a lot of cheers. However, Logan managed to alienate the crowd while speaking to them in French. Dreamer felt the star's heel work was on point and deserved praise. The ECW original felt that whatever Paul said to the fans really riled them up, forcing them to boo him.

"Kudos to you. Because, you spoke their language and they hated you even more, which is such a pat on the back. Because, number one, his French was pretty, damn good. The other part of it was I did not expect him to know French," Dreamer said. "Here's Logan Paul going out there, speaking their language and getting booed. So whatever the hell he said, really, really worked."

Logan Paul might get the upset win over John Cena

Logan Paul is gearing up for one of the biggest matches of his career. The star will face The Franchise Player John Cena at Clash in Paris. A former WWE star, Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, feels Logan might have a decent chance of going over.

Nemeth, on the Busted Open podcast, detailed that Cena was a company man and would happily put over Logan if the bosses asked him to. He felt The Maverick could use the momentum from the win and become the biggest heel in the company.

