John Cena may stun the wrestling world; ex-WWE star predicts shocking end to Clash in Paris match

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, recently spoke about John Cena's upcoming match at Clash in Paris. The star will be facing Logan Paul at the international premium live event.

Cena and Paul have a bitter rivalry building up to Clash in Paris. Last week, Cena eviscerated Paul on the mic and then planted him with an Attitude Adjustment. The Maverick got his receipt by attacking John just before the show ended. On the go-home episode of SmackDown, the two stars had another verbal battle where The Cenation Leader asked his opponent to bring his A-Game at the PLE.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Nemeth detailed that Cena would be happy to put over Paul if the company wanted him to. He felt Paul could use the win and become the biggest, most annoying heel in the company. Nic stated that a win over Cena would propel Paul's career.

"Do you give him (Logan) the win? We know what Cena does, 'You want me to put him over, boss? What's the deal? I'll lose the next ten matches and give everybody a rub.' I really think if you're gonna lose one or two in that ten, one of them going to Logan is huge. He's gonna be around for a while. It seems like he would make the most out of that. You don't have to have any other heat. You could lose the next ten matches. 'I beat John Cena, the Greatest of All Time in WWE. I beat him, and I can beat all of you. And if I don't, I don't give a damn. I'll go somewhere else and make another hundred million dollars.'"

John Cena teased some huge matches

With 2025 coming to a close, John Cena has a handful of matches left on his contract. Last week, The Franchise Player cut a promo stating that he was wasting his time with Logan when he could have stellar showdowns with some amazing wrestlers.

Cena named the likes of AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu, who would have been deserving opponents for him. Cena made it clear that Logan asked for a match and got it, but it would not be easy for him to get through Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect at Clash in Paris.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and add H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

