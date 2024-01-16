Fans notice a big change made by WWE before RAW

WWE fans have noticed a significant modification to the stage ahead of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's show will be live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, showcasing all the build for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which is set to take place later this month.

Those in attendance at the arena have noticed the installation of a fresh stage design for this week's episode. Numerous individuals have taken to Twitter to post images of the updated setup.

Check out one of the circulated images below:

The show will kick off with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, and the anticipated main event is expected to be the clash for the World Heavyweight Championship featuring Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal. The roster for the event also includes prominent figures such as Gunther, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Miz, R-Truth, Dominik Mysterio, and others.

It will be intriguing to see whether the latest RAW stage is a singular occurrence or if it marks one of the recent alterations implemented after the departure of former Executive Producer Kevin Dunn from the company.

