Seth Rollins to meet the same fate as Randy Orton six years ago? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins was attacked by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the latest episode of RAW. Following that, the Stamford-based promotion booked a title match between the two for next week's show.

When Jinder Mahal returned last week, he was confronted by The Rock. The segment aligned much towards The Brahma Bull, but The Modern Day Maharaja's contributions shouldn't go unnoticed. Considering the audience didn't react much, WWE might repeat his fate from 2017.

Back in 2017, Jinder Mahal went up against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash. He became the first champion of Indian descent. Coming to 2024, Titanland may consider repeating the same where The Modern Day Maharaj successfully defeats Rollins on the red brand.

Considering The Visionary has been an undefeated champion, it's unlikely that Jinder Mahal will be the one to dethrone him. However, dethroning Rollins will give Mahal the push he needs in order to get a reaction from the WWE Universe.

Vince Russo gives his opinion of Seth Rollins

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary spoke about his achievements and his record at WrestleMania.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed what he felt about the segment and Rollins' character.

"I just hate, he goes through the whole gimmick at the beginning. It's just such a waste of time. We understand you're the trendsetter, the revolutionary. We got that, we understand. I can't stand it. Listen man, I don't know Seth Rollins, I'm talking about Seth Rollins, the character. I am not a fan of this guy at all," said Russo.

Previously, The Visionary has defeated Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, among others. Moving forward, fans expect WWE to create a rivalry between CM Punk and Rollins, considering the World Heavyweight Champion had an aggressive reaction to The Second City Saint's return.