Fans react as Charlotte Flair warns John Cena after he threatens to erase Ric Flair from WWE history

The WWE Universe has responded to Charlotte Flair's message aimed at John Cena after he took a massive shot at Ric Flair. Cena declared he would win his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 and make the fans forget The Nature Boy in the process.

Cena has been doing some of the best mic work of his career after turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. He recently cut a promo on RAW and threatened to ruin pro wrestling by leaving with the Undisputed WWE Title after defeating Cody Rhodes at 'Mania. Cena also intends to erase Ric Flair from pro wrestling history.

Charlotte Flair wasn't thrilled with the comments one bit. She made it clear to Cena that he can't erase history. She also warned Cena, making it known that she would break his record if he surpassed her father's record first. The WWE Universe had a lot to say in response to Charlotte's message to Cena.

Most fans were of the opinion that Flair should not be the one to break Cena or Flair's record and that she had too many title reigns. One fan even quoted Becky Lynch and hinted that her reigns were not as meaningful.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Flair's comments (via X)

Ric Flair says Charlotte is better than John Cena and Cody Rhodes

The 16-time world champion made a bold comment about his daughter earlier this year, stating that she's better than both John Cena and Cody Rhodes. During an interview with TMZ, the Hall of Famer suggested that Charlotte Flair might be the best wrestler in the business right now and was better than Cena and Rhodes.

“It was a horrible injury, and it’s hard to do anything on the sidelines when you’re right in the middle of your career. She’s never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, she came back, and she regained the crown. She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She’s that good," Ric Flair said.

Charlotte is scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41. John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes in the main event with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line.

