"I feel bad for the guy" – Wrestling world erupts following Lex Luger's Biography: WWE Legends episode

Fans had mixed reactions to the most recent episode of Biography: WWE Legends about Lex Luger on A&E.

In the latest installment of WWE's biography series, fans received an in-depth look into Lex Luger's life outside the ring. Some of the topics tackled were his struggles with addiction, Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW, and more.

Following the episode, many fans complimented the show. One user tweeted that despite not being a wrestling fan, they enjoy hearing Luger's 'inspirational' stories:

Traci Trace @colada69 🏽 🏽 #WWEonAE Not a wrestling fan, but these stories are so inspirational, and heartwarming. Not a wrestling fan, but these stories are so inspirational, and heartwarming. 👌🏽👌🏽 #WWEonAE

Ru Calrissian (عمرو) @JustRu_It . Man, that was a great time for wrestling. These WWE documentaries have been hittin every week. The Lex Luger doc is really dope, and the WWE vs WCW Rivalry doc so far is. Man, that was a great time for wrestling. #WWEonAE These WWE documentaries have been hittin every week. The Lex Luger doc is really dope, and the WWE vs WCW Rivalry doc so far is 🔥🔥. Man, that was a great time for wrestling. #WWEonAE

kevinparten @kevinparten These WWE Biographies on A&E are so good. Must watch. #WWEonAE These WWE Biographies on A&E are so good. Must watch. #WWEonAE

Ryan Plummer @MDWPlummer Just finished watching Lex Luger’s WWE biography. What a story. What an inspiration! I was in tears at the end! I hope to meet you and shake your hand one day! May the Lord continue to bless you each and every day! @GenuineLexLuger Just finished watching Lex Luger’s WWE biography. What a story. What an inspiration! I was in tears at the end! I hope to meet you and shake your hand one day! May the Lord continue to bless you each and every day! @GenuineLexLuger

Jake G @TheRealJgrossy The Lex Luger documentary on #WWEonAE is an absolute must watch. The Lex Luger documentary on #WWEonAE is an absolute must watch.

Many fans recalled the Monday Night Wars, to which Luger was integral. One fan wished they were present during the Monday Night Wars:

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry I wish I had been old enough to watch the Monday Night Wars with WWF/WWE vs. WCW. Seemed like the best time to be a fan of pro-wrestling. #WWEonAE I wish I had been old enough to watch the Monday Night Wars with WWF/WWE vs. WCW. Seemed like the best time to be a fan of pro-wrestling. #WWEonAE

💫Britt to the Nee💫 @BeeRayJones 🤣 #WWEonAE If you don’t remember the struggle of flipping back & forth between RAW and Nitro on a Monday night, then you are too young! If you don’t remember the struggle of flipping back & forth between RAW and Nitro on a Monday night, then you are too young! 😂🤣😂😂#WWEonAE

The Big Chill 🌊♋🌊 @ElCopacetic

#WWEonAE It’s always cool to hear those inside stories from the “Monday Night Wars” It’s always cool to hear those inside stories from the “Monday Night Wars” 🔥#WWEonAE

Brandon Gilbert @rockstarblayze The Monday Night Wars was the greatest time to be a wrestling fan. That magic will never be duplicated ever again #WWEonAE The Monday Night Wars was the greatest time to be a wrestling fan. That magic will never be duplicated ever again #WWEonAE

Some fans talked about the other legends who appeared in the episode, praising Sting for helping Luger after his motorcycle accident:

Kev Castle- Yeah That Guy @KevZCastle Sting was/is a true friend to Lex Luger. Sting is legit good people. Sting was/is a true friend to Lex Luger. Sting is legit good people.

Many fans talked about the plans for The Narcissist replacing Hulk Hogan, expressing disdain over the idea. One fan even proclaimed that Hulkamania would never be replaced:

Justin Wrestling @WWENXTGuy My opinion Lex Luger never was gonna replace and be the next Hulk Hogan NEVER EVER EVER #WWEonAE My opinion Lex Luger never was gonna replace and be the next Hulk Hogan NEVER EVER EVER #WWEonAE

David A Fuller @RealDavidFuller Jim Crockett was going to make Lex Luger as there Hulk Hogan, but he was never in the same league as Hogan Jim Crockett was going to make Lex Luger as there Hulk Hogan, but he was never in the same league as Hogan

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Lex Luger being the next Hulk Hogan of WWF that's a tough case scenario to be in #WWEonAE Lex Luger being the next Hulk Hogan of WWF that's a tough case scenario to be in #WWEonAE

Additionally, many fans expressed their sympathy with Luger, while others saw him in a negative light:

Chelle💎 @chellyberries Lex Luger’s story is kinda sad. 🥹 I feel bad for the guy #WWEonAE Lex Luger’s story is kinda sad. 🥹 I feel bad for the guy #WWEonAE

Christopher Smith @infinitewords14 This #Biography on Lex Luger is wild. Wrestling (and drugs) takes a heavy toll. Looking at how he was back then and to see him now… This #Biography on Lex Luger is wild. Wrestling (and drugs) takes a heavy toll. Looking at how he was back then and to see him now…

RYN @Adams_Ryno I really liked Lex Luger. Think he’s the perfect example of not needed a belt. Why Hogan putting him over in WCW in Detroit is one of my all time great memories #WWEonAE I really liked Lex Luger. Think he’s the perfect example of not needed a belt. Why Hogan putting him over in WCW in Detroit is one of my all time great memories #WWEonAE

TZL @lumby07 @GenuineLexLuger absolutely glad you are still with us to tell your story! You were one of my favorites on NITRO back in the day. You made Hogan quit! Highest of highs and lowest of lows! You are Lex Luger and brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in the 90s @GenuineLexLuger absolutely glad you are still with us to tell your story! You were one of my favorites on NITRO back in the day. You made Hogan quit! Highest of highs and lowest of lows! You are Lex Luger and brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in the 90s

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #WWEHOF Bless Lex Luger. That documentary was well worth the wait. I’d really love to see him get his spot in the HOF next year. There is no better time than now. #WWEonAE Bless Lex Luger. That documentary was well worth the wait. I’d really love to see him get his spot in the HOF next year. There is no better time than now. #WWEonAE #WWEHOF

mo @EdgesThroatGoat Lex Luger really was a terrible worker. Jesus Christ. He would’ve pissed me off in the locker room getting pushed just for being pretty and Big #WWEonAE Lex Luger really was a terrible worker. Jesus Christ. He would’ve pissed me off in the locker room getting pushed just for being pretty and Big #WWEonAE

Lex Luger was best known for his time in WCW, where he eventually allied with Buff Bagwell and Ric Flair. Luger also wrestled for WWF between 1993-1995.

An update on Lex Luger's health

In 2007, Lex Luger suffered a spinal injury resulting in the wrestling veteran using a wheelchair for several years. However, it looks like Luger's health is improving.

Nikita Koloff, The Narcissist's former WCW rival, shared that they kept in touch and that the star is doing well:

"Luger is doing great. Even though he had the spinal cord injury, he will be the first to tell you (...) He said, 'You may not believe this, but hopefully you will, I'm in better health now than when I was back, you know, jacked-up as the total package back in the days.'"

The next episode of Biography: WWE Legends will be about the iconic D-Generation X faction, famously featuring Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It will air on August 14, 2022.

What do you think about Lex Luger's biography episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh