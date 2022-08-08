Create
Notifications

"I feel bad for the guy" – Wrestling world erupts following Lex Luger's Biography: WWE Legends episode

Fans react to Lex Luger&#039;s biography!
Fans react to Lex Luger's biography!
Hazel Pagador
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 08, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Fans had mixed reactions to the most recent episode of Biography: WWE Legends about Lex Luger on A&E.

In the latest installment of WWE's biography series, fans received an in-depth look into Lex Luger's life outside the ring. Some of the topics tackled were his struggles with addiction, Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW, and more.

Following the episode, many fans complimented the show. One user tweeted that despite not being a wrestling fan, they enjoy hearing Luger's 'inspirational' stories:

Not a wrestling fan, but these stories are so inspirational, and heartwarming. 👌🏽👌🏽 #WWEonAE
These WWE documentaries have been hittin every week. The Lex Luger doc is really dope, and the WWE vs WCW Rivalry doc so far is 🔥🔥. Man, that was a great time for wrestling. #WWEonAE
This Lex Luger biography was really good #WWEonAE
These WWE Biographies on A&E are so good. Must watch. #WWEonAE
Just finished watching Lex Luger’s WWE biography. What a story. What an inspiration! I was in tears at the end! I hope to meet you and shake your hand one day! May the Lord continue to bless you each and every day! @GenuineLexLuger
Lex Luger Doc #WWEonAE was really good 👍
This Lex Luger Biography is everything #WWEonAE
The Lex Luger documentary on #WWEonAE is an absolute must watch.

Many fans recalled the Monday Night Wars, to which Luger was integral. One fan wished they were present during the Monday Night Wars:

I wish I had been old enough to watch the Monday Night Wars with WWF/WWE vs. WCW. Seemed like the best time to be a fan of pro-wrestling. #WWEonAE
If you don’t remember the struggle of flipping back & forth between RAW and Nitro on a Monday night, then you are too young! 😂🤣😂😂#WWEonAE
It’s always cool to hear those inside stories from the “Monday Night Wars” 🔥#WWEonAE
The Monday Night Wars was the greatest time to be a wrestling fan. That magic will never be duplicated ever again #WWEonAE

Some fans talked about the other legends who appeared in the episode, praising Sting for helping Luger after his motorcycle accident:

Sting was/is a true friend to Lex Luger. Sting is legit good people.

Many fans talked about the plans for The Narcissist replacing Hulk Hogan, expressing disdain over the idea. One fan even proclaimed that Hulkamania would never be replaced:

My opinion Lex Luger never was gonna replace and be the next Hulk Hogan NEVER EVER EVER #WWEonAE
Lex Luger was never going to be the next Hulk Hogan. #WWEonAE
Jim Crockett was going to make Lex Luger as there Hulk Hogan, but he was never in the same league as Hogan
Lex Luger being the next Hulk Hogan of WWF that's a tough case scenario to be in #WWEonAE
Vince wanted #LexLuger to be like Hogan so bad at that time, lol... It almost worked, too... #WWEonAE #LexExpress

Additionally, many fans expressed their sympathy with Luger, while others saw him in a negative light:

Lex Luger’s story is kinda sad. 🥹 I feel bad for the guy #WWEonAE
This #Biography on Lex Luger is wild. Wrestling (and drugs) takes a heavy toll. Looking at how he was back then and to see him now…
I really liked Lex Luger. Think he’s the perfect example of not needed a belt. Why Hogan putting him over in WCW in Detroit is one of my all time great memories #WWEonAE
@GenuineLexLuger absolutely glad you are still with us to tell your story! You were one of my favorites on NITRO back in the day. You made Hogan quit! Highest of highs and lowest of lows! You are Lex Luger and brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in the 90s
Bless Lex Luger. That documentary was well worth the wait. I’d really love to see him get his spot in the HOF next year. There is no better time than now. #WWEonAE #WWEHOF
Lex Luger really was a terrible worker. Jesus Christ. He would’ve pissed me off in the locker room getting pushed just for being pretty and Big #WWEonAE

Lex Luger was best known for his time in WCW, where he eventually allied with Buff Bagwell and Ric Flair. Luger also wrestled for WWF between 1993-1995.

An update on Lex Luger's health

In 2007, Lex Luger suffered a spinal injury resulting in the wrestling veteran using a wheelchair for several years. However, it looks like Luger's health is improving.

Nikita Koloff, The Narcissist's former WCW rival, shared that they kept in touch and that the star is doing well:

"Luger is doing great. Even though he had the spinal cord injury, he will be the first to tell you (...) He said, 'You may not believe this, but hopefully you will, I'm in better health now than when I was back, you know, jacked-up as the total package back in the days.'"
Also Read Story Continues below
Watch @GenuineLexLuger's miraculous recovery tonight on an all-new Biography: WWE Legends at 8/7c as part of @WWEonAE’s Superstar Sundays. #WWEonAE https://t.co/uzYsBpv5iT

The next episode of Biography: WWE Legends will be about the iconic D-Generation X faction, famously featuring Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It will air on August 14, 2022.

What do you think about Lex Luger's biography episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...