"I feel bad for the guy" – Wrestling world erupts following Lex Luger's Biography: WWE Legends episode

Fans had mixed reactions to the most recent episode of Biography: WWE Legends about Lex Luger on A&E.
In the latest installment of WWE's biography series, fans received an in-depth look into Lex Luger's life outside the ring. Some of the topics tackled were his struggles with addiction, Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW, and more.
Following the episode, many fans complimented the show. One user tweeted that despite not being a wrestling fan, they enjoy hearing Luger's 'inspirational' stories:
Many fans recalled the Monday Night Wars, to which Luger was integral. One fan wished they were present during the Monday Night Wars:
Some fans talked about the other legends who appeared in the episode, praising Sting for helping Luger after his motorcycle accident:
Many fans talked about the plans for The Narcissist replacing Hulk Hogan, expressing disdain over the idea. One fan even proclaimed that Hulkamania would never be replaced:
Additionally, many fans expressed their sympathy with Luger, while others saw him in a negative light:
Lex Luger was best known for his time in WCW, where he eventually allied with Buff Bagwell and Ric Flair. Luger also wrestled for WWF between 1993-1995.
An update on Lex Luger's health
In 2007, Lex Luger suffered a spinal injury resulting in the wrestling veteran using a wheelchair for several years. However, it looks like Luger's health is improving.
Nikita Koloff, The Narcissist's former WCW rival, shared that they kept in touch and that the star is doing well:
"Luger is doing great. Even though he had the spinal cord injury, he will be the first to tell you (...) He said, 'You may not believe this, but hopefully you will, I'm in better health now than when I was back, you know, jacked-up as the total package back in the days.'"
The next episode of Biography: WWE Legends will be about the iconic D-Generation X faction, famously featuring Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It will air on August 14, 2022.
