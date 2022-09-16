“I thought Triple H was going to make WWE better?” - Wrestling world has a meltdown after announcement of Roman Reigns-Logan Paul confrontation segment on SmackDown

The Wrestling world is furious after WWE CCO Triple H invited Logan Paul to tomorrow night's episode of SmackDown to confront the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief was recently a guest on Logan's Impaulsive podcast. After the interview, Paul mentioned that he was eager to wrestle Reigns and believed he could emerge as the winner. This led to a battle of words between the two parties. To settle things, the CCO of WWE invited the YouTube sensation to SmackDown.

However, the WWE Universe was not happy with Logan challenging the Tribal Chief this early in his pro wrestling career.

matt @poltz1 @WWE @LoganPaul If he gets a title shot while other athletes get overlooked I am so done with wwe!! @WWE @LoganPaul If he gets a title shot while other athletes get overlooked I am so done with wwe!!

Some people had no interest in seeing the YouTube sensation on the blue brand.

BigloveTflyTomi @biglovetomi @WWE @LoganPaul Who wanna have this guy challenge Roman huh???? He's a kid... He should be performing on NXT LEVEL UP!!! @WWE @LoganPaul Who wanna have this guy challenge Roman huh???? He's a kid... He should be performing on NXT LEVEL UP!!!

#WeWantWyatt @MuneguuDD @WWE

Everybody want Bray Wyatt, so give us Bray @LoganPaul Nobody want Logan Paul.Everybody want Bray Wyatt, so give us Bray @WWE @LoganPaul Nobody want Logan Paul. Everybody want Bray Wyatt, so give us Bray

Fans also began to doubt Triple H's vision to make WWE better.

Some members of the WWE Universe had some faith in Paul that he could be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Some focused on the positive side of things:

AriA @xxAriAA_ @WWE @LoganPaul I don’t understand why people are mad, don’t deny he’s not a good wrestler. He’s probably better than Dominik right now @WWE @LoganPaul I don’t understand why people are mad, don’t deny he’s not a good wrestler. He’s probably better than Dominik right now

Overdose42 @Overdose421 @WWE @LoganPaul For people that hate Paul think of it this way if he faces Roman u get to watch him get his ass kicked for 20 min lol I'm into this @WWE @LoganPaul For people that hate Paul think of it this way if he faces Roman u get to watch him get his ass kicked for 20 min lol I'm into this

Roman Reigns opened up about various topics on Logan Paul's Impaulsive

As mentioned earlier, The Tribal Chief was a guest on the recent episode of Impaulsive. During the interview, Reigns spoke about his early days in WWE, his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, the battle with John Cena, and also opened up about his family.

The Tribal Chief also spoke about tackling the ever-lasting problem of the crowd chanting 'What' during in-ring promos. Since he is a heel, fans love to interrupt him with the chants when The Head of The Table is speaking:

"It’s an old Stone Cold Steve Austin gimmick and they still hold on to it so they’ll hit you with those and that’s when you can hear the more experienced performers and talkers where they’ll change their cadence and like if I have to machine gun then I’ll machine gun them but as soon as I know I’ve stopped that or I have a gauge on what’s happening I don’t mind sitting and letting them chant," Roman Reigns.

You can check out the full interview here:

Will Logan Paul be the next challenger for Roman Reigns? Fans need to tune in to this Friday's SmackDown to find out.

Are you interested to see the YouTube sensation wrestling the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Logan Paul the chosen one to dethrone the Tribal Chief? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy