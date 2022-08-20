"Only if there were more wrestling" – Fans react as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre come to blows on SmackDown

The WWE Universe exploded as Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre locked horns in the lead-up to their bout at Clash at the Castle.

The Head of The Table and The Scottish Warrior exchanged some heated words before a brawl broke out on SmackDown. However, the showdown soon descended into chaos as the two men started throwing hands at each other.

In the brawl that ensued, Drew McIntyre lined up the champ for a Claymore, but "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn stepped in and pushed away the Tribal Chief. This led to Sami taking the full impact of another Claymore.

Roman used the distraction to his advantage as he managed to get in a Superman Punch. He was preparing to hit the Spear but Drew planted him with a devastating Claymore. The Scottish Warrior then held both titles over the fallen Head of the Table.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to this epic brawl to close out the 1200th episode of SmackDown.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will collide at Clash at the Castle

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will be the venue for the epic encounter between Drew and Roman. The first Premium Live Event in the UK in 30 years will feature the two behemoths in the main event.

The Scottish Warrior earned his title opportunity after he took down former friend-turned-foe Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on the July 29 episode of SmackDown.

The following night, Reigns conquered The Beast Brock Lesnar in a brutal Last Man Standing match at the SummerSlam to extend his title reign to over 700 days.

Reigns has managed to get the better of McIntyre in their previous singles encounters and the Scottish Warrior will be looking to change that with the support of his home fans.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will dethrone Roman Reigns from the "Island of Relevancy"? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

