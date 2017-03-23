WWE News: Fans react to the Total Bellas spoof on SmackDown LIVE this week

Check out the reactions to a hilarious segment on this week's episode of SmackDown LIVE!

by Jeremy Bennett News 23 Mar 2017, 03:33 IST

“Lost” Total Bellas footage was found by the Miz & Maryse

What’s the story?

On this week’s edition of SmackDown LIVE, Miz and Maryse claimed to have “lost” footage of Total Bellas that they would air. What the lost footage turned out to be, was a parody of the reality show “Total Bellas” starring Miz as John Cena and Maryse as Nikki Bella (and Brie Bella too).

Following are some of the best fan reactions of these two segments which can be seen below:

I legitimately can't remember the last time I enjoyed segments as much as this.



Miz is the legit GOAT.#SDLive — Luke Blishop (@luke_blishop) March 22, 2017

BUNNY EAR



BUNNY EAR



THROUGH THE WHOLE



AND AROUND THE TREE#SDLive — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) March 22, 2017

Retweet If This Was One Of The Greatest Segments You Ever Seen #SDLive pic.twitter.com/b3CFagZOoc — Slice Wrestling (@SliceWrestling) March 22, 2017

Miz & Maryse vs Cena and Nikki SHOULD Main Event #Wrestlemania solely based on these Total Bella skits. #SDLive #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/rGwOG7QE3U — The Fan's Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) March 22, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

A lot of the shots that Miz and Maryse are taking at John Cena and Nikki Bella come from actual episodes of Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Scenes such as John making Nikki sign a contract in order to move into his mansion and all of the rules he has for his house have provided plenty of ammo for the A-list couple.

The heart of the matter...

WWE’s YouTube account posted the two segments shortly after they aired.

Much like the Twitter comments above, the response was overwhelmingly positive on YouTube as well. At the time of this writing, there were over 10,000 thumbs ups to less than a 1,000 thumbs downs on the video.

At the end of the second segment, we found out that this will be continued on the go-home show of SmackDown LIVE next week. One can expect that The Miz and Maryse will take even worse personal shots at Cena and Nikki.

What’s next?

The mixed tag match between Miz & Maryse v. John Cena & Nikki Bella will occur at WrestleMania 33 in a little over a week. Many people are expecting not only for Cena and Bella to win but for Cena to propose to her on the biggest stage in professional wrestling.

Author’s take

These two segments were ABSOLUTELY hilarious.

To know that there are even more on the way is some of the best news this week. Maryse should definitely be considered for an Academy Award for her dual role of Nikki and Brie Bella.

Okay, maybe not an Oscar, but at least a Slammy!

