Fans react as WWE posts possible Cody Rhodes silhouette ahead of WrestleMania

A few eagle-eyed WWE fans have noticed a possible clue towards Cody Rhodes' potential return on Night One of WrestleMania. The company posted what seems to be a silhouette of The American Nightmare.

The WWE on BT Sport Twitter handle posted the card for tonight's show, which looks to be headlined by Kevin Owens hosting Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show.

The final match in the picture is Seth Rollins' clash against an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing. A familiar-looking silhouette is in its place, with a question mark over it.

Twitter user Ridwan Aman pointed out that it is a Cody Rhodes silhouette, with several other fans reacting to the same. It remains to be seen if this turns out to be a subtle spoiler for the former AEW star's return at WrestleMania.

The reactions to this vary from excitement to investigation, although one user feels it was done on purpose. Here are a few of them:

How will Cody Rhodes be presented after his likely WWE return at WrestleMania?

While Cody Rhodes is seemingly set to face Seth Rollins tonight, there is an element of mystery over how WWE will present him. WrestleVotes recently reported that a couple of high-profile names in the company were adamant that he should retain his entire AEW persona for maximum impact.

"Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here," tweeted WrestleVotes.

It will be intriguing to see how WWE handles The American Nightmare after WrestleMania, especially since Rhodes would be the first high-profile star to make the move from AEW.

How do you think Vince McMahon will book him? Let us know down in the comments section.

