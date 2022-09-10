“That’s so petty” - Fans react to WWE seemingly taking shots at AEW with Ronda Rousey announcement

On tonight's SmackDown, WWE announced an internal investigation into Ronda Rousey following her attack on Adam Pearce during last week's SmackDown. However, fans believe there is some underlying jab at All Elite Wrestling within the angle.
After attacking WWE officials at SummerSlam, Rousey was suspended. While the suspension was lifted last week, Adam Pearce was not happy with the former SmackDown Women's Champion's behavior. He called her the "biggest b**** he had ever met." Upon hearing these words, a furious Ronda attacked the WWE official and locked him in the armbar.
Thus WWE has launched an investigation. Following the announcement, fans felt that this was a subtle shot WWE took at AEW and their internal issues after CM Punk's harsh comments on the post-All Out media scrum.
Fans found it interesting that WWE mentioned the investigation in such a manner.
Some fans claimed that WWE is petty for taking a dig at AEW during these challenging times.
Despite WWE trying to show that they can handle this situation better than AEW, one fan raised an interesting question about whether these situations should even be taking place in a workplace environment.
Some fans found humor in the situation:
Some fans also enjoyed all the drama.
A loyal WWE fan shared his opinion on the issue and claimed that Triple H does not care about AEW.
One fan mocked Michael Cole for weirdly phrasing the announcement of the investigation.
Ronda Rousey is on the hunt for the SmackDown Women's Championship
Ronda Rousey won a Fatal 5-Way elimination match on the blue brand tonight to earn a chance to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title.
The match between the two will occur at this October's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.
Since the "investigation" has not yet concluded, there is a possibility that Ronda Rousey may end up getting replaced. However, fans will have to stay tuned to WWE TV to see how this angle ultimately concludes.
