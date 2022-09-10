Create

“That’s so petty” - Fans react to WWE seemingly taking shots at AEW with Ronda Rousey announcement

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey attacked WWE official Adam Pearce
On tonight's SmackDown, WWE announced an internal investigation into Ronda Rousey following her attack on Adam Pearce during last week's SmackDown. However, fans believe there is some underlying jab at All Elite Wrestling within the angle.

After attacking WWE officials at SummerSlam, Rousey was suspended. While the suspension was lifted last week, Adam Pearce was not happy with the former SmackDown Women's Champion's behavior. He called her the "biggest b**** he had ever met." Upon hearing these words, a furious Ronda attacked the WWE official and locked him in the armbar.

Thus WWE has launched an investigation. Following the announcement, fans felt that this was a subtle shot WWE took at AEW and their internal issues after CM Punk's harsh comments on the post-All Out media scrum.

#SDLive announced an internal investigation of Rouseys attack on officials. Disparages Adam Pearce for airing dirty laundry in public. Triple H is #TeamPetty https://t.co/4eLwklnPHi

Fans found it interesting that WWE mentioned the investigation in such a manner.

🤔 twitter.com/MikeGilbert311…
#WWE is subliminally taking shots @ #AEW with the Ronda Rousey situation!!! 😂 #SmackDown

Some fans claimed that WWE is petty for taking a dig at AEW during these challenging times.

@MikeGilbert311 That’s so #petty
Lol not WWE, taking the AEW drama and making it a storyline for Ronda and Adam. Screaming 😂😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/cPNQjpe6xg

Despite WWE trying to show that they can handle this situation better than AEW, one fan raised an interesting question about whether these situations should even be taking place in a workplace environment.

@MikeGilbert311 it's interesting because the wwe is showing they can even handle situations like this fine, should they occur.

Some fans found humor in the situation:

This is hilarious twitter.com/mikegilbert311…
nah this funny af lol twitter.com/MikeGilbert311…

Some fans also enjoyed all the drama.

@MikeGilbert311 LOL i love it...it's like a return to the WCW vs WWF days
Michael Cole said Ronda "aired her dirty laundry publicly, hence the reason this investigation was done behind the scenes..."If you think this was just a coincidence and not a slick shot at CM Punk and AEW, you deserve all these laugh cry emojis 😂😂😂#SmackDown

A loyal WWE fan shared his opinion on the issue and claimed that Triple H does not care about AEW.

@MikeGilbert311 Triple H doesn't give a 💩 about that sinking ship at AEW. https://t.co/jAKvITdeUu

One fan mocked Michael Cole for weirdly phrasing the announcement of the investigation.

@MikeGilbert311 Me to Cole: lol https://t.co/JavYxwpsQl

Ronda Rousey is on the hunt for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey won a Fatal 5-Way elimination match on the blue brand tonight to earn a chance to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title.

The match between the two will occur at this October's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.

#SmackDown Women’s Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce will put her title on the line against @RondaRousey at #ExtremeRules!ms.spr.ly/6016jttKI https://t.co/d1cX8RKVhy

Since the "investigation" has not yet concluded, there is a possibility that Ronda Rousey may end up getting replaced. However, fans will have to stay tuned to WWE TV to see how this angle ultimately concludes.

What do you think will be the result of the investigation? Let us know in the comments section below.

