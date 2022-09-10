“That’s so petty” - Fans react to WWE seemingly taking shots at AEW with Ronda Rousey announcement

On tonight's SmackDown, WWE announced an internal investigation into Ronda Rousey following her attack on Adam Pearce during last week's SmackDown. However, fans believe there is some underlying jab at All Elite Wrestling within the angle.

After attacking WWE officials at SummerSlam, Rousey was suspended. While the suspension was lifted last week, Adam Pearce was not happy with the former SmackDown Women's Champion's behavior. He called her the "biggest b**** he had ever met." Upon hearing these words, a furious Ronda attacked the WWE official and locked him in the armbar.

Thus WWE has launched an investigation. Following the announcement, fans felt that this was a subtle shot WWE took at AEW and their internal issues after CM Punk's harsh comments on the post-All Out media scrum.

Mike Gilbert @MikeGilbert311 #SDLive announced an internal investigation of Rouseys attack on officials. Disparages Adam Pearce for airing dirty laundry in public. Triple H is #TeamPetty #SDLive announced an internal investigation of Rouseys attack on officials. Disparages Adam Pearce for airing dirty laundry in public. Triple H is #TeamPetty https://t.co/4eLwklnPHi

Fans found it interesting that WWE mentioned the investigation in such a manner.

Some fans claimed that WWE is petty for taking a dig at AEW during these challenging times.

Shoddy @Shoddy92 #SmackDown Lol not WWE, taking the AEW drama and making it a storyline for Ronda and Adam. Screaming Lol not WWE, taking the AEW drama and making it a storyline for Ronda and Adam. Screaming 😂😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/cPNQjpe6xg

Despite WWE trying to show that they can handle this situation better than AEW, one fan raised an interesting question about whether these situations should even be taking place in a workplace environment.

utensilmetal @utensilmetal @MikeGilbert311 it's interesting because the wwe is showing they can even handle situations like this fine, should they occur. @MikeGilbert311 it's interesting because the wwe is showing they can even handle situations like this fine, should they occur.

Some fans found humor in the situation:

Some fans also enjoyed all the drama.

Mysterious Stranger @TTefasfgas @MikeGilbert311 LOL i love it...it's like a return to the WCW vs WWF days @MikeGilbert311 LOL i love it...it's like a return to the WCW vs WWF days

Alfred Konuwa @ThisIsNasty



If you think this was just a coincidence and not a slick shot at CM Punk and AEW, you deserve all these laugh cry emojis

#SmackDown Michael Cole said Ronda "aired her dirty laundry publicly, hence the reason this investigation was done behind the scenes..."If you think this was just a coincidence and not a slick shot at CM Punk and AEW, you deserve all these laugh cry emojis Michael Cole said Ronda "aired her dirty laundry publicly, hence the reason this investigation was done behind the scenes..."If you think this was just a coincidence and not a slick shot at CM Punk and AEW, you deserve all these laugh cry emojis 😂😂😂#SmackDown

A loyal WWE fan shared his opinion on the issue and claimed that Triple H does not care about AEW.

⚾🏀Cam 🏈⚽🎮🕹️ @JoystickJester about that sinking ship at AEW. @MikeGilbert311 Triple H doesn't give aabout that sinking ship at AEW. @MikeGilbert311 Triple H doesn't give a 💩 about that sinking ship at AEW. https://t.co/jAKvITdeUu

One fan mocked Michael Cole for weirdly phrasing the announcement of the investigation.

Ronda Rousey is on the hunt for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey won a Fatal 5-Way elimination match on the blue brand tonight to earn a chance to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title.

The match between the two will occur at this October's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.

Since the "investigation" has not yet concluded, there is a possibility that Ronda Rousey may end up getting replaced. However, fans will have to stay tuned to WWE TV to see how this angle ultimately concludes.

What do you think will be the result of the investigation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy