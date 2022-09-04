"Enough" - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posts cryptic tweet; receives angry reactions from fans

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) left many fans angry with his latest cryptic tweet following Clash at the Castle.

Ever since Triple H took over the helm of creative in WWE, fans have been clamoring for Bray Wyatt to make a return to the company. Many fans believed that he would finally make his big return at last night's WWE Clash at the Castle event. Unfortunately for those fans, that didn't happen.

Wyatt rarely tweets from his official Twitter handle. Whenever he does, though, it always leads to major speculation among fans. Mere hours after WWE Clash at the Castle, Wyatt shared a GIF that seemingly left many fans annoyed.

Check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Bray Wyatt's tweet?

Wyatt's release last year was met with a mostly adverse reaction from the WWE Universe. He boasts quite a large fan following, and many of his fans want him to return to the promotion under Triple H's creative vision.

The Fiend tends to post cryptic tweets, which always leads to major speculation. Some fans have bashed him for his cryptic tweets in the past. His latest tweet received responses from many such fans, who weren't happy with him posting contextless cryptic messages.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Oscar💫 @0scaryrg @Windham6 We don’t care if you show up or not anymore + ratio @Windham6 We don’t care if you show up or not anymore + ratio

Devin Antus @AntusDevin @Windham6 We are done with your games bray just come on already @Windham6 We are done with your games bray just come on already 😂

For those unaware, the GIF that Wyatt posted is from the 1986 movie Highlander. The poster of the movie states the following: "There can only be one."

Shane Hedin @marvelomac1010 @Windham6 I know it's from this movie but I don't know what you are telling us @Windham6 I know it's from this movie but I don't know what you are telling us https://t.co/HvEkYCsKJ1

Triple H recently heaped immense praise on Wyatt while speaking with BT Sport:

“One of the most […] I mean this in the best way possible […] crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around [ referring to Wyatt]. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere," said Triple H.

Bray Wyatt is dubbed by many as one of the most creative minds in the business. The former Universal Champion will look to establish himself at the top of the ladder if he returns to WWE.

Will Bray Wyatt return to WWE soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

