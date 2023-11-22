Fans tear into legendary former champion's controversial statements about WWE in recent interview

WWE has been promoting the Barmageddon game show, and a legendary former champion has not been too happy about it. Her comments on the Triple H-led company have drawn a negative response from the WWE Universe.

USA Network's Barmageddon game show has been promoted by the company in recent weeks. Interestingly, Nikki Bella’s name was not mentioned during the promotion, even though she was the host of the show.

Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, shared some comments on WWE after noting that the company did not mention her in the promotions. Her comments attracted a large number of negative responses from the fans.

Many fans pointed out that the Stamford-based company is not obligated to promote her and The Garcia Twins, formerly known as The Bella Twins after their contracts came to an end. They pointed out that several bigger stars had suffered a similar fate after leaving the company, and she did not support AJ Lee during her time in the company.

It must be noted that The Bella Twins left the company and re-branded themselves as The Garcia Twins. The WWE Hall of Famers are looking to gain more popularity outside the company after making it big in the ring.

Nikki Bella made some controversial statements about WWE on NBC Chicago

Speaking to NBC Chicago, Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, was critical of the Stamford-based company for skipping her name during the Barmageddon game show promotion. She said that she worked with the company for 16 years, and they have always been family to her.

"It's sad. There's obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything it's disappointing. I worked there for 16 years and I helped paved the way for them. Not only that, they've always been family to me. Walking away, for me, it wasn't malicious. I'm at a point in my life and I wanted to do things without hearing the word 'no' and it was just strictly business," Nikki Bella said.

Nikki then claimed that WWE wanted to ban The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, for being outspoken. She added that she does not see the same happening to the male wrestlers.

"Maybe there were some personal things that happened over the years that also pushed me toward that but I think more than anything it's disappointing because I don't see it happening with the men. For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we've seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us. I think it's sad because we all look at it as family and so, okay, they don't want to say my name. That's fine but hey Barmageddon got a shout out," Nikki Bella said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE comments on Nikki's criticism of the company. However, it is likely that her words will not affect the Stamford-based company’s standing.

