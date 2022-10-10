Twitter firmly believes RAW Superstar is Abby The Witch from Bray Wyatt's return segment at Extreme Rules 2022

Since Bray Wyatt made his epic return at WWE Extreme Rules, fans have been trying to decipher everything that went down during the segment. Many believe that Abby, The Witch, who was spotted among the Philadelphia crowd, could be none other than Wyatt's former associate, Alexa Bliss.

There was just so much to unpack in the segment that viewers have been trying to break down and understand even the most minute details. WWE took fans through all the characters Bray Wyatt enacted in the company during his first run.

At one point, the cameras panned to reveal Abby The Witch, a doll who fans remember for her appearances in the Firefly Fun House segments. A fan recently noticed that both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships were shown on the side when Abby The Witch was revealed among the crowd.

For those unaware, Alexa Bliss has held both titles in the past. Also, Abby's look closely resembled that of The Goddess' from the past when she was associated with Bray Wyatt. This led many fans to speculate that Bliss has indeed joined forces with the former WWE Champion once again.

On the other hand, some Twitter users pitched that if not Bliss, Liv Morgan should align with Wyatt as Abby The Witch.

Check out the tweets below:

𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ @WhatsTheStatus



The black veil was also used when Alexa Bliss was first mentioned in anything Bray Wyatt related



They showed both championships when it zoomed in on Abby The Witch.

#ExtremeRules Possibly a reach, Alexa Bliss is the first woman to win the RAW & Smackdown Women's Championship.The black veil was also used when Alexa Bliss was first mentioned in anything Bray Wyatt relatedThey showed both championships when it zoomed in on Abby The Witch. Possibly a reach, Alexa Bliss is the first woman to win the RAW & Smackdown Women's Championship.The black veil was also used when Alexa Bliss was first mentioned in anything Bray Wyatt relatedThey showed both championships when it zoomed in on Abby The Witch.#ExtremeRules https://t.co/ZytFcABsdO

Wayne @BigMFWayne If Alexa Bliss is Abby the Witch peep the Raw Woman’s title besides her #ExtremeRules If Alexa Bliss is Abby the Witch peep the Raw Woman’s title besides her #ExtremeRules https://t.co/DBnLRlyxAD

Gamzo Higuain @SamBurton18 Abby the Witch - Alexa Bliss/Liv Morgan



Alexa has already worked with Bray and had great chemistry and has recently been kayfabe injured.



Liv Morgan just dropped to Ronda, smiling while passing out in submission, she is in her evil era what better role to take up.



Tweet 3 of _ Abby the Witch - Alexa Bliss/Liv MorganAlexa has already worked with Bray and had great chemistry and has recently been kayfabe injured.Liv Morgan just dropped to Ronda, smiling while passing out in submission, she is in her evil era what better role to take up.Tweet 3 of _ https://t.co/3odSl5iQqx

Nathan Tunis @Nat_the_great57



I know this may be a long shot but it could be a Bray hint @Era_Of_Bliss The two belts is the raw women's title and the SD women's title so if that means Abby the Witch will be a Ex former champion of these two division rhe most logical name out of the list is Alexa BlissI know this may be a long shot but it could be a Bray hint @Era_Of_Bliss The two belts is the raw women's title and the SD women's title so if that means Abby the Witch will be a Ex former champion of these two division rhe most logical name out of the list is Alexa Bliss I know this may be a long shot but it could be a Bray hint

Damn Straight @SammySm03595210 @WrestlingNewsCo Alexa Bliss is the witch as she has played the part before and she would fit right back in to the stable or Scarlett, but only if Karrion Kross is involved @WrestlingNewsCo Alexa Bliss is the witch as she has played the part before and she would fit right back in to the stable or Scarlett, but only if Karrion Kross is involved

Shayne @shayne_posey @reigns_era The Witch is got to be Alexa Bliss @reigns_era The Witch is got to be Alexa Bliss

Kamron Ferrari @Kamron_Ferrari @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss was sister Abigail. Abbie is short for Abigail. Abbie the witch is sister Abigail thus Alexa Bliss is Abbie the witch. @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss was sister Abigail. Abbie is short for Abigail. Abbie the witch is sister Abigail thus Alexa Bliss is Abbie the witch.

Delantea Washington @DelanteaWashi19 I would love to see Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt join forces again but if he goes to smackdown and he offers Liv Morgan to join him and she i'm definitely all for it that would be so interesting to see Liv Morgan switch her character to a twisted dark side I would love to see Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt join forces again but if he goes to smackdown and he offers Liv Morgan to join him and she i'm definitely all for it that would be so interesting to see Liv Morgan switch her character to a twisted dark side😈

Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. @AlexaDaGOAT Just imagine Bray Wyatt interrupts Roman Reigns and reunites with Alexa Bliss tomorrow on #WWERaw ?! I wish I could've went. Just imagine Bray Wyatt interrupts Roman Reigns and reunites with Alexa Bliss tomorrow on #WWERaw?! I wish I could've went. 😭

Bray Wyatt's return was "very well received" backstage.

While fans haven't stopped talking about his return, it seems even those within WWE are pretty pleased with how Wyatt's return went down. Per a recent report by Fightful Select, the segment was "very well received" backstage.

WWE is also happy with how all the QR codes and other subtle hints generated anticipation for the return. With everything falling in his favor, it's safe to say Bray Wyatt is sure to become a major attraction in the coming weeks.

Plus, since Wyatt hasn't been assigned to any brand yet, fans would surely keep an eye on both RAW and SmackDown this week to see where he pops up.

Do you think there's any chance of Wyatt and Alexa Bliss reuniting on WWE programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

