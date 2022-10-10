Twitter firmly believes RAW Superstar is Abby The Witch from Bray Wyatt's return segment at Extreme Rules 2022

Since Bray Wyatt made his epic return at WWE Extreme Rules, fans have been trying to decipher everything that went down during the segment. Many believe that Abby, The Witch, who was spotted among the Philadelphia crowd, could be none other than Wyatt's former associate, Alexa Bliss.
There was just so much to unpack in the segment that viewers have been trying to break down and understand even the most minute details. WWE took fans through all the characters Bray Wyatt enacted in the company during his first run.
At one point, the cameras panned to reveal Abby The Witch, a doll who fans remember for her appearances in the Firefly Fun House segments. A fan recently noticed that both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships were shown on the side when Abby The Witch was revealed among the crowd.
For those unaware, Alexa Bliss has held both titles in the past. Also, Abby's look closely resembled that of The Goddess' from the past when she was associated with Bray Wyatt. This led many fans to speculate that Bliss has indeed joined forces with the former WWE Champion once again.
On the other hand, some Twitter users pitched that if not Bliss, Liv Morgan should align with Wyatt as Abby The Witch.
Bray Wyatt's return was "very well received" backstage.
While fans haven't stopped talking about his return, it seems even those within WWE are pretty pleased with how Wyatt's return went down. Per a recent report by Fightful Select, the segment was "very well received" backstage.
WWE is also happy with how all the QR codes and other subtle hints generated anticipation for the return. With everything falling in his favor, it's safe to say Bray Wyatt is sure to become a major attraction in the coming weeks.
Plus, since Wyatt hasn't been assigned to any brand yet, fans would surely keep an eye on both RAW and SmackDown this week to see where he pops up.
Do you think there's any chance of Wyatt and Alexa Bliss reuniting on WWE programming? Sound off in the comments section below.
