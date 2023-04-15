Fans think that Paul Heyman's latest Twitter post is hinting at the return of 5-time Champion

Paul Heyman has seemingly had an increasingly important role in The Bloodline story. As the special counsel of Roman Reigns, he does his bidding and pulls a lot of the strings behind the scenes - so much so that he has a direct influence on Reigns' storylines. His latest photo on Twitter has fans thinking that he is hinting at the return of Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen since his storyline against Bobby Lashley was abruptly dropped. He was pulled out of WrestleMania 39, and nobody knows what lies ahead for him. He is currently a five-time Champion in WWE, having won the Universal Championship twice, the WWE title once, and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles with Matt Hardy and Randy Orton respectively.

Paul Heyman posted a photo post-SmackDown of The Bloodline's Private Jet Service, and the red lights have fans thinking that he is teasing the return of Bray Wyatt.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle BLOODLINE PRIVATE JET SERVICE



We’ll leave the (red) light on for you! BLOODLINE PRIVATE JET SERVICEWe’ll leave the (red) light on for you! https://t.co/gRlCIoYJ27

The red lights are strongly associated with Bray Wyatt's "Fiend" character as all of his matches happened under red lights.

Paul Heyman has teased the betrayal of two superstars in The Bloodline

Paul Heyman is only the messenger, but he has made one thing clear - The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is losing patience with The Usos. While last week, he told Solo Sikoa to take care of business with Jimmy Uso if need be, but it never came to that.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 #SmackDown Jimmy & Jey didn’t realise Paul was talking about them Jimmy & Jey didn’t realise Paul was talking about them 😭💔 #SmackDown https://t.co/VWtSHc4WR8

However, The Usos losing the Tag Team Titles hasn't made Roman Reigns happy. This week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 rematch. The match will be happening in a couple of weeks at Corpus Christi, TX - presumably where Night 1 of the WWE Draft will take place.

Heyman cut a promo this week and said that The Tribal Chief is running out of patience with the "two of you". While The Usos thought it was directed at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, it was actually directed at them - hinting at major dissent within the Bloodline.

