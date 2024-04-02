Fans could have turned TV off after The Rock's SmackDown promo, ex-WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on the quality of SmackDown after The Rock's promo segment.

On March 15, the Hollywood star kicked off SmackDown with a widely praised promo about his WrestleMania XL rivals Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. In the next segment, Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto defeated LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he criticized the rest of the SmackDown show after the opening promo:

"I watched SmackDown on Friday night, and, bro, after The Rock promo, you could have just turned the TV off," Russo said. "I'm just being serious. You know they've got that feud with The LWO and [Legado Del] Fantasma? Bro, there is no crowd response. None. I mean, zero. Nobody cares about any of it. After Rock, bro, you could have shut off your TV. You wouldn't have missed anything." [4:44 – 5:15]

Watch the video above to hear Russo predict several WrestleMania XL matches, including Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.

Why The Rock's WrestleMania XL match is so important

On April 6, The Rock will join forces with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The following night, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes for the second successive WrestleMania.

If The Rock and Reigns win the tag team match, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout will have a Bloodline Rules stipulation. However, a loss would result in all Bloodline members being banned from ringside for the Reigns vs. Rhodes encounter.

Vince Russo also gave his opinion on how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could book The American Nightmare after WrestleMania XL.

What are your WrestleMania XL predictions? Let us know in the comments section.

