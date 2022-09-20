“How stupid... Sick of Riddle” - Fans furious over Bobby Lashley retaining his title on WWE RAW

This week, Bobby Lashley retained his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on RAW. But WWE fans are unhappy with how the match ended with Matt Riddle's interference.
Last week on WWE RAW, The Visionary challenged The All Mighty for the US Title after the latter claimed that the person who runs the show is the one holding the championship. Bobby Lashley accepted the challenge, and this week's RAW kicked off with the title match.
Both superstars put up a good fight. Toward the end of the match, Matt Riddle showed up, distracting Rollins. This allowed Lashley to hit the spear and get the pinfall.
Despite putting on a good start to kick off the show, the wrestling world was upset with Matt Riddle's interference.
People found Riddle costing Rollins the match was predictable.
Fans felt the Original Bro's interference ruined an excellent match.
Not only were they upset with the match being ruined, but some also felt that the interference made Rollins and Bobby Lashley look weak.
The Visionary's constant losses have also riled up the wrestling world.
Fans want Bobby Lashley vs. Gunther in WWE
Lashley has defended his title regularly on RAW and is currently the top champion on the brand. With Survivor Series around the corner and the world titles being unified, The All Mighty could be the top guy to represent RAW.
It has been a tradition on Survivor Series for both brands' rosters to compete against each other to determine the superior one.
While The All Mighty is the US Champion, The Ring General Gunther holds the Intercontinental Title on SmackDown. Fans are predicting that the two wrestling machines will battle each other at Survivor Series.
If the prediction comes true, it will be the first time that Gunther wrestles Lashley in a singles competition.
A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here
Q. Who will win between The All-Mighty and the Ring General
Bobby Lashley
Gunther