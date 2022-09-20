“How stupid... Sick of Riddle” - Fans furious over Bobby Lashley retaining his title on WWE RAW

This week, Bobby Lashley retained his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on RAW. But WWE fans are unhappy with how the match ended with Matt Riddle's interference.

Last week on WWE RAW, The Visionary challenged The All Mighty for the US Title after the latter claimed that the person who runs the show is the one holding the championship. Bobby Lashley accepted the challenge, and this week's RAW kicked off with the title match.

Both superstars put up a good fight. Toward the end of the match, Matt Riddle showed up, distracting Rollins. This allowed Lashley to hit the spear and get the pinfall.

Despite putting on a good start to kick off the show, the wrestling world was upset with Matt Riddle's interference.

People found Riddle costing Rollins the match was predictable.

Fans felt the Original Bro's interference ruined an excellent match.

Not only were they upset with the match being ruined, but some also felt that the interference made Rollins and Bobby Lashley look weak.

c @c4rbyn @WWE @fightbobby not the hugest fan of lashley winning off distractions lately because he doesn’t need it but good match anyways @WWE @fightbobby not the hugest fan of lashley winning off distractions lately because he doesn’t need it but good match anyways

Dr Benedon @Benedon3 @WWE @fightbobby Great match until end. Rollins looks weak because he got distracted and lost. Lashley looks weak because he only won due to a distraction. @WWE @fightbobby Great match until end. Rollins looks weak because he got distracted and lost. Lashley looks weak because he only won due to a distraction.

CSGR @SebastianG512 @WWE @fightbobby Hmm, that’s twice in a row now that lashley only wins thanks to a third party getting involved @WWE @fightbobby Hmm, that’s twice in a row now that lashley only wins thanks to a third party getting involved

The Visionary's constant losses have also riled up the wrestling world.

Pairys law @pairy725 @WWE @fightbobby Seth shoulda won. Idk how long y’all can make ur best wrestler lose for @WWE @fightbobby Seth shoulda won. Idk how long y’all can make ur best wrestler lose for

Promise Phiri @PromisePhiri14 @WWE @fightbobby Rollins is a wrestling Goat how the hell did he loose to Lashly it's like a guy doesn't get enough appreciation around here. @WWE @fightbobby Rollins is a wrestling Goat how the hell did he loose to Lashly it's like a guy doesn't get enough appreciation around here.

Fans want Bobby Lashley vs. Gunther in WWE

Lashley has defended his title regularly on RAW and is currently the top champion on the brand. With Survivor Series around the corner and the world titles being unified, The All Mighty could be the top guy to represent RAW.

It has been a tradition on Survivor Series for both brands' rosters to compete against each other to determine the superior one.

While The All Mighty is the US Champion, The Ring General Gunther holds the Intercontinental Title on SmackDown. Fans are predicting that the two wrestling machines will battle each other at Survivor Series.

SuperFireball57 @H19750974Joseph @WWE



I can’t wait to see him against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Survivor Series @fightbobby Shoutout to The Almighty United States ChampionI can’t wait to see him against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Survivor Series @WWE @fightbobby Shoutout to The Almighty United States Champion I can’t wait to see him against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Survivor Series

If the prediction comes true, it will be the first time that Gunther wrestles Lashley in a singles competition.

