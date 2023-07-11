Fans want top star to return after over 400 days to confront Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns looks set to main event yet another SummerSlam this year, with Jey Uso likely being his opponent. While the match itself is highly anticipated, fans would also like to see Randy Orton make his return to confront The Tribal Chief.

The Legend Killer has been out of action for over a year due to back injury issues. Before his hiatus, Orton and Matt Riddle were involved in a feud with The Bloodline and were taken out by the heel faction after losing the RAW Tag Team Championships in the title unification match.

While there have been numerous conflicting reports on Randy's return, it is almost certain that the 14-time world champion is nearing a comeback. Amid all the speculation, a fan on Twitter raised a question on how would the WWE Universe like to book Randy Orton's return to the squared circle. The post received mixed responses, but many stated their desire to see the Apex Legend take out Roman Reigns after the latter's match at SummerSlam.

Check out the responses below:

ShaneNoonan @shanenoonan1128 @pwd_offl Roman fights jey at summer slam for the title Roman wins and retains, and then Randy ortan comes out to comfort him letting in a feud @pwd_offl Roman fights jey at summer slam for the title Roman wins and retains, and then Randy ortan comes out to comfort him letting in a feud

Mr Lover (cricketer) @MrLover268real @pwd_offl For me Randy Orton return must be on a PPV SHOW SUMMER SKAM OR HELL IN A CELL! Preferably Hell in a cell so he can unleash Hell on Roman Reigns for taking him out of action!!!! @pwd_offl For me Randy Orton return must be on a PPV SHOW SUMMER SKAM OR HELL IN A CELL! Preferably Hell in a cell so he can unleash Hell on Roman Reigns for taking him out of action!!!!

Therealchasleybizzle @Therealchasleyb @pwd_offl Reigns destroys Jey at Summerslam, gets on mic saying “You can’t beat me, no one can! I am a LEGEND!” Then cue “Voices” and Randy enters, RKO’s Reigns before walking out. Feuding starts there @WWE book it @pwd_offl Reigns destroys Jey at Summerslam, gets on mic saying “You can’t beat me, no one can! I am a LEGEND!” Then cue “Voices” and Randy enters, RKO’s Reigns before walking out. Feuding starts there @WWE book it

Flicky_ @FLICKY______ @pwd_offl Returns in a match with Roman and Jey Uso, lays out both men and he makes an appearance on Smackdown challenging Roman to a match. @pwd_offl Returns in a match with Roman and Jey Uso, lays out both men and he makes an appearance on Smackdown challenging Roman to a match.

⁶𓅓 @xHo3Ass @pwd_offl Have him feud with Roman after he beats up Jey at SS @pwd_offl Have him feud with Roman after he beats up Jey at SS

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. While the Apex Predator was mainly involved with The Usos before his hiatus, he has faced The Tribal Chief on numerous occasions in the past. The last singles match between the two was in 2015, which ended in No Contest.

Roman Reigns was involved in a beatdown on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns faced the aftermath of losing the Bloodline Civil War on last week's WWE SmackDown, where he was put on trial by The Usos. However, the Tribal Chief played his cards smartly and lured Jey Uso into his trap before unleashing a full-blown-out attack on his cousins.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode Roman Reigns is a generational heel. This man is just on whole other level. Roman Reigns is a generational heel. This man is just on whole other level. https://t.co/Xjj0O55xcx

Reigns and Solo Sikoa worked in unison to brutally beat down The Usos. The duo avenged their loss at Money in the Bank by taking out Jimmy while making Jey watch the whole thing. The elder twin had to be stretchered out of the arena.

However, Jey Uso returned for retribution towards the end of the night and laid out both Solo and Roman with multiple chair shots. The former tag team champion then laid out the challenge for a singles match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the line.

The duo is likely to face off at SummerSlam, which could also be the end of The Bloodline storyline. The saga started with Jey and Roman, and it's only fitting that another bout between the two is the end of it.

