Fans worried for former WWE star's welfare after recent bizarre behavior 

WWE fans have grown concerned about a former superstar following a recent video.

Jackie Gayda is a former superstar who competed in Tough Enough in 2002. She has been out of the limelight for more than a decade, but a recent video has sparked some concern among wrestling fans.

Gayda has resurfaced online to sell some of her ring-worn gear on eBay. Fans have noticed that she has a much skinnier physique and have shown some concern over the former superstar's behavior in the video. Female Locker Room shared the video on X and noted that they hope she is doing well.

Former WWE star reflects on match with Jackie Gayda

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently discussed a backstage interaction he had with Jackie Gayda following a disastrous match.

In 2002, Jackie Gayda teamed up with Christopher Nowinski to face Bradshaw and the legendary Trish Stratus in a mixed tag team match on WWE RAW. The match did not go well, and there were many botches by Gayda during the bout.

Speaking on a recent edition of Cafe De Rene, the 39-year-old discussed the backstage reaction following the disastrous match. Rene Dupree noted that the match showed that Gayda was not ready, but also exposed Bradshaw and Stratus because they failed to handle the situation.

"Holy f**k. That was brutal. And then it really exposed, well, it exposed Jackie Gayda for not being ready obviously, right? But it also exposed Trish and Bradshaw for not being able to control a situation like that, right? Because like they tried to portray Trish like this, you know, like she became a good hand but she's definitely not a ring general, sorry. She's not like a Molly Holly or a Jazz, you know what I mean. But yeah, that's when Jackie Gayda got sent, she got sent back to developmental," he said. [1:08:18 - 1:09:17]

You can check out Dupree's comments in the video below:

Trish Stratus last appeared on WWE television at Payback in September. The Hall of Famer lost to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match before being left behind by her protege, Zoey Stark. It will be interesting to see if Stratus makes any more appearances for WWE down the line.

What are your thoughts on Jackie Gayda's video? Let us know in the comments section below.

