"Fantastic loss" — Top WWE star on a WrestleMania match with The Rock

The Rock is a huge star within the wrestling world and outside it. However, there have been several instances when the WWE faithful did not care for his triumphs. This has a lot to do with his part-time status in the last two decades.

In 2011, The Rock's return to the company after so many years away certainly electrified the WWE Universe. He kickstarted a program with John Cena, which lasted for two years. Their first encounter was at WrestleMania 28 when The Brahma Bull picked up the victory. This choice was questioned because he was only back for one match.

In an interview with Collider, John Cena looked back to his shocking loss on the grand stage in 2012. He called it a "fantastic loss" because it was out of left field:

Trending

"Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami (at WrestleMania 28) was a fantastic loss [...] Anytime you can surprise people," John Cena said.

John Cena got his win back from The Rock a year later at WrestleMania 29. The bout was for the WWE Championship.

Could The Rock vs. John Cena III happen at WrestleMania 41?

While the chances are very slim for John Cena and The Rock to lock horns again at the sports entertainment giant's grandest spectacle this year, the potential contest has been discussed.

In the aforementioned interview with Collider, Cena opened up about what he wants from his farewell tour. Among countless names thrown into the mix, The Cenation Leader has no intention of pulling any strings, noting that he does not have the power. He claimed that all he wants is what is best for the business and the fans:

"I think whatever is best for both the audience and the business should happen in my last match, whatever that is. That is beyond my control. It always has been. I don’t own the company, so I don’t steer the ship in that direction, and I never have used any sort of influence to do that," he said.

The two former rivals met last year at WrestleMania 40 in the show's main event. Cena was out to assist Cody Rhodes, who ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Title from Roman Reigns. As per recent reports, Cena and Rhodes are likely to face each other at this year's Showcase of Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback