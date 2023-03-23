"Far from ready" - Twitter claims that top Bloodline member isn't prepared to face Cody Rhodes if he beats Roman Reigns

The wrestling world has reacted to the idea of Cody Rhodes possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and facing Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will aim to end the legendary title run of The Tribal Chief.

. @Bub3m16 Cody's first title defence after Mania Cody's first title defence after Mania 👀 https://t.co/h8oAjADY2k

This past Monday night, Rhodes crossed paths with The Bloodline and even got the better of Solo Sikoa. Surprisingly, fans on Twitter have now claimed that Sikoa shouldn't be Rhodes' first title defense if he ends up winning at WrestleMania.

A large portion of fans instead vouched for Randy Orton to face his former Legacy stablemate at some point down the road. The Viper is reportedly set to make his return in the near future.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

The Republican @RepOfBritain @Bub3m16 I'm a Solo fan but he needs to go through the mid card and win the US title first before he steps into the world title scene @Bub3m16 I'm a Solo fan but he needs to go through the mid card and win the US title first before he steps into the world title scene

Edwin Laws @The__VIPSection @Bub3m16 Idk I'd have to say Finn. Especially with them splitting up those titles, I honestly feel like it's either Finn, Seth, or Gunther (if he loses the IC) first in line for that other world title. Solo should honestly go into a feud with Roman leading into Summerslam. @Bub3m16 Idk I'd have to say Finn. Especially with them splitting up those titles, I honestly feel like it's either Finn, Seth, or Gunther (if he loses the IC) first in line for that other world title. Solo should honestly go into a feud with Roman leading into Summerslam.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes will aim to make history by ending Reigns' legendary title run. A victory would mark the beginning of his first world title reign.

Meanwhile, a win for The Tribal Chief would guarantee him surpassing 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He has already defended the title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2023.

Solo Sikoa sent a message to Cody Rhodes after this week's episode of RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes was put on notice by Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer wasn't pleased with Rhodes' actions following their interaction on RAW. Taking to Twitter, he sent a five-word message to The American Nightmare. Sikoa wrote:

"Now we have a problem."

Despite their confrontation, a match between Rhodes and Sikoa is yet to be confirmed. Rather, the former Intercontinental Champion will be in action against Ludwig Kaiser on this week's SmackDown.

