Solo Sikoa sends five-word message to top WWE Superstar after a massive segment on WWE RAW

Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to send a message to Cody Rhodes.

This week's RAW saw the return of Roman Reigns, who was once again involved in a major segment with his WrestleMania 39 opponent. During the confrontation between Rhodes and The Bloodline in the main event, the former took shots at Sikoa by claiming that he wasn't ready. This led to Rhodes and Sikoa engaging in a brief physical altercation.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa shared a five-word message as he took issue with Rhodes' comments.

"Now we have a problem," wrote Sikoa.

Check out Solo Sikoa's tweet:

Earlier in the same episode, The Tribal Chief also crossed paths with Jey Uso for the first time in weeks. He questioned Jey's loyalty, to which the latter responded by stating that he was still a part of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa sent a message to Sami Zayn after a recent WWE live event

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, there seems to be a lot going on for The Bloodline. The Usos are currently feuding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is focused on Cody Rhodes.

During a recent WWE live event, Zayn was in action against Solo Sikoa, who took to Twitter to send him a message after winning a singles match between the two. He wrote:

"Problem solved."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #WrestleMania On #WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and predicted that The Usos, Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa will leave Roman Reigns after he loses to Cody. Solo tried to attack Cody, but was stopped by Roman Reigns. On #WWERaw, Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and predicted that The Usos, Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa will leave Roman Reigns after he loses to Cody. Solo tried to attack Cody, but was stopped by Roman Reigns.#WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/75ZPku5Wwf

On this week's RAW, the recently reunited team of Owens and Zayn challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Despite some initial hesitation from Jimmy, Jey accepted the challenge on the duo's behalf.

At WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline might end up losing all the championships. It remains to be seen what role Sikoa will play at the event, considering that he hasn't been booked for a match yet.

The Enforcer has backed Reigns and The Usos and has assisted them during their matches.

Will The Bloodline retain their titles at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes