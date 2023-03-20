Solo Sikoa recently took to Twitter to send a message to top WWE star and former three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

The Enforcer was in action against Zayn at the recent WWE show in Fargo, North Dakota. He defeated his former Bloodline stablemate after interference from The Usos.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa shared a photo of himself standing tall over Zayn. He further sent a two-word message.

"Problem solved," wrote Sikoa.

The Master Strategist, who betrayed The Bloodline and Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble, recently reunited with his former best friend Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

In the lead-up to the Zayn-Owens reunion, the former Honorary Uce was betrayed by Jey Uso.

Solo Sikoa recently discussed the parallels between his WWE character and his real-life personality

Solo Sikoa has been on a dominant run since joining The Bloodline. The 30-year-old is regarded as the powerhouse of the faction.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he stated that his real-life persona is no different from his on-screen character. Sikoa said:

“The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am,” says Sikoa. “I want that fight—anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I.”

He added that he spends more time on the freeways and airports than at home and talked about his life with WWE.

The former NXT North American Champion joined The Bloodline back at Clash at the Castle. He assisted Roman Reigns in his match against Drew McIntyre, helping him retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sikoa was victorious over Kevin Owens on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW in a Street Fight. So far, he has played a crucial role in The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn.

