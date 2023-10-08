John Cena is one of the greatest United States Champions in history, with numerous reigns with the title. One of them ended at the hands of a debuting star 19 years ago, and that star just made his return to WWE, with Cena taking a photo alongside him.

We are referring to none other than Carltio – who returned to help Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane. Seemingly the newest member of LWO, he will be a part of the SmackDown roster.

Carlito also happens to be the man who defeated John Cena on his WWE main roster debut to become the United States Champion. He took a photo with Cena backstage that can be seen below:

Carlito looks to be in great shape upon his WWE return. He was last seen at Backlash 2023 and was heavily rumored to be the third man on Rey Mysterio's team at Fastlane 2023.

You can see a video of his debut from 19 years ago below:

It's interesting that it is exactly 19 years to the day of his debut and it's only fitting that he got to meet the man he defeated to make his mark.

