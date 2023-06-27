Favorite to win Money in the Bank ladder match teases face turn in "Women's Summit" segment on RAW

A Women's Summit segment was hosted on RAW ahead of this Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event. The possible favorite to win the Women's MITB Ladder Match managed to clear the field and even teased a face turn in doing so.

For those who didn't know, Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky is believed to be the favorite to become Ms. Money in the Bank 2023. Bayley, on the other hand, is the only woman in the match who has won the briefcase before, and she let everybody know about it before confidently stating that she will win it again.

Unfortunately for Bayley, she realized too late that Iyo Sky was next to her, and she quickly backtracked by saying that Iyo could also be a favorite.

Iyo Sky then teased a face turn by not looking impressed at all and simply saying, "May the best woman win."

After the inevitable brawl between the six women began, it was Iyo Sky who took everybody else out - including her own faction member, Bayley.

After this, Becky Lynch ascended the ladder and unhooked the briefcase to stand tall.

Becky Lynch picking up the briefcase is likely a huge sign that she isn't winning the Money in the Bank contract. It remains one of the only things she is yet to accomplish in WWE.

