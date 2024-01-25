"Fears no man" - Bloodline member sends a bold message after Solo Sikoa's loss to Randy Orton

Bloodline member and WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to send a message on behalf of Solo Sikoa.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Sikoa suffered a rare loss at the hands of Randy Orton. The Viper, who will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024, also laid out Roman Reigns with an RKO.

In his Instagram Story, Heyman shared a photo of Sikoa's staredown with Orton from SmackDown. He also sent a bold message on behalf of The Enforcer.

"SOLO FEARS NO MAN, ANIMAL, NOR VIPER!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram Story below:

Dutch Mantell has high hopes for Solo Sikoa

Dutch Mantell has high hopes for Solo Sikoa, claiming he still has a lot of untapped potential.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell recently said The Enforcer had already established himself as a credible competitor on the main roster:

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with Solo. And they [WWE] have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. So, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good," he said.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at the 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Last year, he secured the biggest victory of his career, beating John Cena at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Are you excited about Solo Sikoa's run in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.