Early feedback on Stephanie McMahon assuming temporary control of WWE

As news of the Vince McMahon scandal continues to spread throughout both professional wrestling and mainstream media, WWE took a proactive approach going forward.

Stephanie McMahon, 45, had been a longtime executive with WWE prior to stepping away recently to reportedly spend more time at home and tend to some family matters.

She now returns amidst allegations that her father had an inappropriate relationship with a WWE employee and then paid the woman 'hush money' not to disclose the matter.

The elder McMahon has stepped aside from his duties, although he is scheduled to appear on this week's edition of Smackdown on Fox.

For now, it's assumed that Stephanie, WWE Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick will handle the executive duties.

Bruce Prichard and Jeff Jarrett, along with the creative team, can also contribute more moving forward if any more major changes at the top occur.

WWE Superstars have been reacting to the breaking story and the return of Stephanie McMahon

A message was sent to the company's staff this morning from Stephanie McMahon, letting everyone know what her mission and goals were in this role.

"I will be returning from my leave of absence and assuming the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO," McMahon stated. "I love our company and am excited to continue working with (Khan and Riddle). And of course, I look forward to working with all of you. My door is always open."

The move appears to have been met positively by most in the company, with a few exceptions. But of those who were spoken to, McMahon was considered professional and well-liked by her employees.

"The tone was always that she would be in that role eventually," said a former employee that worked directly with Stephanie McMahon. "She knows and breathes the business, and she’s seamless."

A female roster talent told Fightful.com they think things can only get better from with Stephanie McMahon as interim CEO. The talent went as far as to say they hope it results in women getting treated and paid equal to men there.

"I imagine it won’t change much. But I love Steph. So that’s good," said another top talent. "I imagine Vince keeps his position in creative and once the investigation is over he’ll take back over if he can."

As this breaking story continues to unfold, Sportskeeda will provide updates and information as it becomes available.

