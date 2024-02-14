Triple H's reign as the head of WWE's creative department has been majorly well received by fans. However, many are disappointed with the booking of a former champion and recently took to social media to air their grievances.

The champion in question is Nikki Cross. The 34-year-old star has not been involved in any feuds for nearly a year. She has been seen in a sort of catatonic state for the last few months with no creative direction in sight. Nikki last competed in November 2023, where she was one of the participants in the Women's Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Her last singles match on RAW came back in July 2023.

While Cross has appeared on TV programming sporadically, there has been no development in her catatonic storyline, and she is often just seen walking around aimlessly. The same was the case on RAW this week, where Cross was spotted during an intro shot that showed the outside of the stadium. Yet again, the star was walking around in a trance.

Fans were left furious with the directionless booking of the former RAW Women's Champion, and many made their thoughts clear on social media.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stevie Richards urged WWE to release Nikki Cross if Triple H and Co. have nothing for her

There has been speculation that Nikki Cross is being punished for voicing displeasure with her booking. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards addressed the same on The Brand podcast, urging WWE to release her if Triple H and Co. had no creative plans in mind for her:

"You know what's funny? They're not exclusive to doing that. Every wrestling company throughout history has done this. There's some weird thing with wrestling when you wanna participate, when you wanna earn your money, when you wanna be booked, when you wanna give them a return on the investment, somehow you get heat for that and you get punished. Just release her."

He added:

"If you have nothing for her or she goes to college, 'Oh, you think you're so smart.' You can see them saying that, 'You think you're so great outside? We're gonna make it to where everybody thinks you're a joke with no credibility," he said.

The Triple H-led creative delivered another successful edition of Royal Rumble last month. However, Nikki Cross was not even featured in the women's Rumble. What the company has planned for her remains to be seen.