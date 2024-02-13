Nikki Cross has been on a rather unconventional run in WWE. Although she's appearing on television programming, it's never mentioned. It happened yet again this week on RAW.

Cross has been a longtime competitor in WWE, but at this time, it's not certain precisely what the creative team is planning with her. She last competed in a match on November 6, 2023, where she was in a catatonic state and was eliminated from the Battle Royal. While outside televised programming, she's been her usual self, providing personal updates.

In programming, she's appeared still catatonic, suddenly appearing in the background during other stars' promos. While some fans have questioned whether this is because Triple H does not have plans for her yet, the reality of the situation is not known at this time.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki Cross was spotted again. During an establishing shot on WWE RAW, which zoomed into the stadium, showing the outside first, Cross was spotted again in an ominous moment.

Yet again, she was walking in a trance, crossing the screen.

Fans noticed it and pointed it out, and it's unclear why Nikki Cross is being booked this way. It could be that it's part of a long-term storyline that we are not seeing yet.

