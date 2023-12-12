Does Triple H have no plans for 34-year-old former Women's champion? Exploring her future in WWE

Ever since Triple H took over the creative regime, many superstars have received a fair share of the spotlight on the main roster. However, one superstar might have failed to have Hunter's guiding hands yet.

The name in question is former Women's Champion Nikki Cross. Her recent booking on WWE RAW made fans curious whether the WWE CCO has any plans for her. Cross has been wandering directionless on the roster for the last few months. She has also not been receiving adequate TV time.

The 34-year-old has been in a state of trance lately and is only around as an Easter egg backstage. This has been the case for months, as there has been no progression in her cryptic persona. There's a good possibility that Triple H is going with a slow burn before unraveling her storyline in a full-fledged manner.

The Game might be contemplating re-forming The SAnitY, as Cross' outlandish gimmick hints at that. One of the reasons it seems probable is that fans have seen factions getting tremendous attention on the main roster under Hunter's regime.

There's a good possibility that Triple H could be going in that direction for Nikki Cross. If that's the case, Cross' storyline could unfold slowly in the coming months. It remains to be seen what the WWE CCO has in store for the 34-year-old.

How is Triple H creating a positive impact on WWE Superstars?

Ever since Triple H presided as the Chief Content Officer at WWE, there has been a significant shift in the creative regime. The Game has created a light-hearted environment backstage, which has helped superstars gain immense confidence in the workplace.

Unlike Vince McMahon, Hunter has actually been listening to the superstars and giving them enough freedom to speak their minds. This played a key role in boosting superstars' morale backstage, bringing out the best in them.

HHH has also given the spotlight to the overlooked superstars on the main roster. Superstars like Xia Li, Bronson Reed, and others who barely used to get TV time have been sharing the ring with top-caliber superstars.

WWE has also seen a few changes in their working pattern, including granting superstars leave to spend time with their families. Recently, Triple H decided to give time off to all the superstars during the holiday season.

WWE won't be having any live shows or events between December 19 and 25, as the superstars will be given a week off. While these could be small initiatives, they have been playing a key role in creating a positive impact among the superstars.

