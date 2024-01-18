Nikki Cross shares rare personal update 72 days after last WWE match

It's been 72 days since her last match, but WWE Superstar Nikki Cross has now shared a rare personal update on social media.

Cross signed with the promotion in 2016 and was a part of the popular SAnitY faction in NXT. However, the group did not have the same success on the main roster, and she is the only remaining member of the faction still with the company. Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe are no longer with the promotion, and Nikki Cross has not competed in a match since the November 6, 2023 edition of RAW.

She participated in the Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley's challenger at Survivor Series 2023. The Battle Royal was won by Zoey Stark, but she was no match for the Women's World Champion at the premium live event last November. Cross took to her Instagram today to share a rare personal update during her hiatus from the company.

The 34-year-old sent a heartfelt message to her husband, Killian Dain, today. Nikki Cross and the former WWE Superstar have been together for 16 years now, and today is the fifth anniversary of their wedding day in 2019.

"As we enter into our 16th year together, today we celebrate our 5 year wedding anniversary @damomackle I love you so much ❤️," she wrote.

Vince Russo suggests a wild idea for Nikki Cross to respond to WWE embarrassing her

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo thought the promotion embarrassed Nikki Cross with her silent character last year and suggested an interesting way for the former champion to respond.

Cross briefly returned to WWE television in 2023 and portrayed a silent character who would seemingly get caught in a trance during her matches. Speaking on a November edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that Big Vito wore a dress back in the day and decided to embrace the gimmick. Russo stated that Cross could live her gimmick in reality as a way to get back at WWE.

"Bro, the only way you get back at them is when they do something like this to you if you don't sell it, and you take it even further. Bro, they put a dress on Big Vito because he was my friend. And what did Big Vito do, bro? He wore the dress to the airport. He wore the dress out to dinner. He wore the dress everywhere he went, and that stuck it so far up their backsides." [From 37:00 onwards]

Nikki Cross has had an interesting run on the main roster so far. She won the RAW Women's Championship while portraying her Nikki A.S.H. character but has been sparingly used by the promotion as of late.

