"Feelin like getting a little loose TONIGHT" - Seth Rollins sends a bold message to WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins took to Twitter/X to send a bold message to JD McDonagh ahead of their match on Monday Night RAW.

Rollins will be in action at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event as he prepares to defend the World Heavyweight Title once again. In the lead-up to his match against Drew McIntyre, The Visionary will aim for a big win on RAW.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rollins hyped up his match against McDonagh. This will be his first televised match since beating Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane in a Last Man Standing Match.

"Been a minute since I’ve laced em up on a Monday…But with #WWECrownJewel in 6 days, I’m feelin like getting a little loose TONIGHT on #WWERaw," wrote Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet and message aimed at McDonagh:

Bill Apter provided his take on the upcoming Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre match

Seth Rollins has been quite dominant as the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He has successfully defended his title against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins' next aim will be to defend his title against Drew McIntyre, who in recent weeks has teased the possibility of a full-fledged heel turn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter discussed the upcoming World Heavyweight Title match, which is set for Crown Jewel.

According to the veteran, Rollins will be retaining his title in one of the hardest-working matches he and McIntyre have ever been in. Apter said:

"Seth Rollins will retain the title in probably one of the hardest worked matches either he or Drew McIntyre have had."

With a loss, McIntyre could turn heel in Saudi Arabia. But a win would mark only his third-ever world championship victory in WWE.

