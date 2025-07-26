Female ex-WWE star almost got arrested due to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for a while, and The Original Tribal Chief has fans all over the globe. Recently, a popular female star revealed that she almost got arrested while trying to meet The Big Dog.Roman Reigns became a huge name in the Stamford-based promotion after being chosen by the old regime following the heartbreaking end of The Shield. It took a while for the 40-year-old star to become the face of the company, but fans, especially female fans, took a liking to the longest-reigning Universal Champion in his early days.Recently, Steph De Lander, fka Persia Pirotta, tweeted on X and revealed some shocking lore about herself. The 28-year-old ex-WWE star stated that she almost got arrested by the cops in her attempt to meet Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Axxess in 2014.While The Original Tribal Chief was nowhere involved or in any manner contributed to her run-in with the law, De Lander mentioned in a tweet that the entire story is covered in her autobiography, which tells her journey from Australia to the developmental brand to her current run on the independent circuit.&quot;I almost got arrested in 2014 trying to meet Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Axxess,&quot; De Lander tweeted on X/Twitter.WWE has plans to replace Roman Reigns and others with new faces - ReportsWWE has produced several megastars in its existence, which dates back decades. After Hulk Hogan's rise, new stars became the face of the promotion for several years before another new face received their breakout moment and a substantial push from the management.After John Cena transitioned into a part-time performer, Roman Reigns took the mantle and eventually became a megastar. However, The Original Tribal Chief is also a part-time performer, and the company is reportedly looking to establish new faces who could eventually fill the spot of the 40-year-old WWE Superstar.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the Triple H-led management plans to groom Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Rhea Ripley as the next potential faces of the promotion. The move was evident, as a majority of names at the top of the card are either reaching 40 or have crossed it.Regardless of the part-time schedule, it'll be an unfortunate day for fans when The Original Tribal Chief is no longer in the promotion.