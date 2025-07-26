Female ex-WWE star almost got arrested due to Roman Reigns

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 26, 2025 21:44 GMT
Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for a while, and The Original Tribal Chief has fans all over the globe. Recently, a popular female star revealed that she almost got arrested while trying to meet The Big Dog.

Ad

Roman Reigns became a huge name in the Stamford-based promotion after being chosen by the old regime following the heartbreaking end of The Shield. It took a while for the 40-year-old star to become the face of the company, but fans, especially female fans, took a liking to the longest-reigning Universal Champion in his early days.

Recently, Steph De Lander, fka Persia Pirotta, tweeted on X and revealed some shocking lore about herself. The 28-year-old ex-WWE star stated that she almost got arrested by the cops in her attempt to meet Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Axxess in 2014.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While The Original Tribal Chief was nowhere involved or in any manner contributed to her run-in with the law, De Lander mentioned in a tweet that the entire story is covered in her autobiography, which tells her journey from Australia to the developmental brand to her current run on the independent circuit.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"I almost got arrested in 2014 trying to meet Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Axxess," De Lander tweeted on X/Twitter.
Ad
Ad

WWE has plans to replace Roman Reigns and others with new faces - Reports

WWE has produced several megastars in its existence, which dates back decades. After Hulk Hogan's rise, new stars became the face of the promotion for several years before another new face received their breakout moment and a substantial push from the management.

After John Cena transitioned into a part-time performer, Roman Reigns took the mantle and eventually became a megastar. However, The Original Tribal Chief is also a part-time performer, and the company is reportedly looking to establish new faces who could eventually fill the spot of the 40-year-old WWE Superstar.

Ad

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the Triple H-led management plans to groom Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Rhea Ripley as the next potential faces of the promotion. The move was evident, as a majority of names at the top of the card are either reaching 40 or have crossed it.

youtube-cover

Regardless of the part-time schedule, it'll be an unfortunate day for fans when The Original Tribal Chief is no longer in the promotion.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications