Female ex-WWE star making singles in-ring return after 28 months

A former WWE Superstar is wrestling in her first singles match in nearly 28 months. Scarlett Bordeaux is set to have a one-on-one match next month in New York.Two of the biggest departures of the year were Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Their contracts weren't renewed despite a lot of fan support on location and online. There were even rumors that it was a work, but it was the real deal. After making her in-ring return on Saturday at the XICW 25th Anniversary Show in Clinton Township, Michigan, Bordeaux will wrestle her first singles match on November 15. She is set to have a match at House of Glory's Superclash event in Brentwood, New York. According to Cagematch, Scarlett Bordeaux's last singles match was on June 29, 2023 at a live event in Dublin, Ireland. Bordeaux faced off against Lyra Valkyria, which was her only singles match in her second tenure with WWE. In his first WWE stint from 2019 to 2021, Bordeaux also wrestled just one singles match. It was a dark match, a loss to Shotzi Blackheart on the June 25, 2021 episode of SmackDown. Scarlett Bordeaux shares more details about WWE contract negotiationsKarrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux didn't want to leave WWE and were very open to negotiating a new contract. However, things went south at some point during their discussions, with Bordeaux calling out some &quot;red flags&quot; from the company's side. &quot;So, after (Kross) talked to the representative of talent relations about your contract, one of the last questions before the 24-hour notice was given, Kevin asked where I stood in all these contract negotiations. And they said, 'We'll get to her once we're done with you,' which I took as them using me as leverage against him. I do feel like if he agreed within the 24 hours that they would have offered me something. Would it have been the same amount as it was before? Would it have been less? I don't know. But all in all, it felt like a massive, massive red flag, and I did feel like it did come off a bit misogynistic because originally I was hired before (Kross),&quot; Bordeaux said on Chris Van Vliet's Insight. [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]Ever since leaving WWE, Kross and Bordeaux have been making appearances at independent promotions such as DEFY, WrestlePro, ACW, HOG and XICW.