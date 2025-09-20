Female ex-WWE star still has a crush on The Rock!

The Rock went on a hiatus from WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 and hasn't appeared on the weekly product since Elimination Chamber 2025. Meanwhile, Jessica McKay, fka Billie Kay, says she still has a crush on The Brahma Bull.

Jessica McKay named Dwayne Johnson her childhood crush before she got the chance to meet him in 2019 when SmackDown moved to FOX. McKay embarked on a different journey following her release from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2021 under the old regime.

In an interview on TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring, the hosts asked the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions if they still have a crush. While Cassie Lee, aka Peyton Royce, named John Cena, McKay stated that her childhood crush, The Rock, is still her crush.

"Crush? I mean, I have to say The Rock. That's never changed. [With hair or without] Both, you know, I can't. That's just aging, and aging is beautiful," McKay said.

The Rock could return to WWE in the coming years - Reports

The Rock was set to play a huge role heading into WrestleMania 41 when he made an offer to Cody Rhodes. Instead, John Cena turned heel and aligned with his former WWE rival against The American Nightmare ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

While The Final Boss hasn't returned to the product since March 2025, there's a possibility he could return in the coming years. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Saudi Arabia is reportedly negotiating with the company for The Rock to return and headline the event in 2027.

The deal is close to being finalized, with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns among the names in the running to face Johnson. While the company did reveal that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, it'll be interesting to see whether Dwayne Johnson will return to wrestling after his drastic weight loss.

