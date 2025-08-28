Female ex-WWE star wanted to join The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family was one of WWE's most prominent factions of all time, and one female star got into the business inspired by the eerie faction and wanted to join them.

Shotzi Blackheart had a decent run in the Stamford-based promotion for a handful of years before her contract expired in May 2025, and the company decided not to renew it. While she's been making waves on the independent circuit, there was a time she wanted to join The Wyatt Family.

Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, Shotzi revealed how The Wyatt Family influenced her growing up, and she aspired to join the faction. Moreover, she stated she would've loved to valet the group in some capacity, but unfortunately, the stable was disbanded well before she moved to WWE's main roster.

"I was watching them [The Wyatt Family], and I was so into them. Me and my sister were in love with them. They were kind of like what got me wanting to be in wrestling because I loved their persona so much. Me and my sister were like we wanted to be like their valet. We wanted to be a part of The Wyatt Family. So, that's kind of what like got us into it," Shotzi said.

No female WWE star ever joined The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family was a one-of-a-kind faction that took the fans by storm when they debuted on the main roster in 2013. The trio of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan became the talk of the town and went on to have high-profile feuds and matches in the promotion.

The likes of Braun Strowman and Randy Orton also joined the group at some point, but no female WWE star ever became part of the faction. While Alexa Bliss had an interesting storyline with Bray Wyatt, it came during the latter's days as The Fiend, and she was never an official member of The Wyatt Family.

However, Alexa Bliss had another storyline with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy that started in late 2022, which could've made her the first female member of The Wyatt Sicks. However, it didn't materialize, as Bliss went on a two-year hiatus after WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away in August 2023 and never got the chance to see his vision come to life. Instead, Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, continued his legacy, and Nikki Cross joined The Wyatt Sicks.

