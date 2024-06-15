Female ex-WWE Superstar agrees to a proposal; starts dating after waiting to reveal decision

A female ex-WWE star has decided to go out on a date and accepted a proposal. The star has been waiting to reveal her decision for some time.

PCO proposed to Steph De Lander aka Persia Pirotta and has been pursuing her romantically for a while in TNA. He sent her a love letter as well, and she had promised to answer him. Now, she has.

PCO was facing Rich Swann earlier in the night and had more motivation after AJ Francis stole De Lander's black rose from PCO.

The star had the advantage in the match, with AJ Francis getting involved to stop Swann from losing. PCO even hit a lungblower on Swann and took out Francis at ringside with a dive. This allowed him to hit a huge moonsault on Swann for the win.

Trending

This led to the moment that everyone had been waiting to see with Steph De Lander having promised PCO an answer to his love letter. She built up the moment, teasing everyone, asking everyone if the ex-WWE star would say yes or no. She then accepted his proposal. She is now set to go on a date with him.

"I have an answer to your question, will I go on a date with PCO? And my answer is Oui!"

PCO celebrated and the crowd was completely beside themselves with joy as well.

Fans can see the moment in the video below.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait to see what this date entails and whether things go further for the ex-WWE star.