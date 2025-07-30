Female RAW star's fiance could join WWE soon

WWE RAW Superstar Lyra Valkyria will look to reclaim the Women's Intercontinental Championship this weekend at SummerSlam when she collides with Becky Lynch in a No-Disqualification Match. It will be Valkyria's last shot at the title. The stipulation heading into the bout states that if she loses, she will not have another chance to dethrone The Man as long as the latter holds the gold.At the same time, Lyra Valkyria will have more than just SummerSlam on her plate this weekend. Her fiancé, LJ Cleary, will have a tryout along with several other wrestlers and could be selected to join WWE soon and work his way towards NXT first.Cleary has been wrestling since 2014, but he has never worked for a major company, unlike his fiancé, who has emerged as a major star, first on NXT and then on RAW. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Lyra Valkyria and LJ Cleary will become another couple that will work together in WWE.LJ Cleary has already made an appearance on WWE TV. He was in the crowd when Valkriya took on Lynch at Backlash 2025. The Man even mocked her opponent's partner during the bout.Lyra Valkyria takes a shot at fellow RAW SuperstarThe former Women's Intercontinental Champion has been involved in a mega feud with Becky Lynch over the past couple of months, ever since The Man turned heel on her.The two female stars used to be friends, and Lyra Valkyria even considered Lynch her mentor, but all this changed on RAW after 'Mania. Ahead of their No-DQ match at SummerSlam, Valkyria took a shot at the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion during an interview with Sports Illustrated.&quot;Becky's great. She's talked herself into every opportunity she's ever had, no matter who that hurts. That's what she's always been good at. I don't think she likes that I'm now on the same platform and you saw on Monday that I'm not going to be stood on. I'm not here to be a super fan,&quot; Valkyria said.It will be interesting to see whether their feud will come to an end at SummerSlam or it will continue on WWE RAW.