WWE replacing Drew McIntyre before SummerSlam update - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 00:46 GMT
Drew McIntyre, WWE, Drew McIntyre stuck outside USA
The star is being replaced (Credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre has found himself in the middle of a controversy, as there's no telling when the star will be back ahead of SummerSlam. The star is currently stuck outside the United States.

McIntyre is stuck outside the United States in the UK, and there is a chance that the star might not be allowed back into the country in time for the SmackDown before SummerSlam. WWE is reportedly trying to get the star back in the US and is confident that he will return in time for SummerSlam. However, they are also preparing for alternatives.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the "wheels are in motion" for backup plans if Drew McIntyre is unable to appear on SmackDown before SummerSlam this Friday. The show is set to take place in New Jersey. His tag team match for SummerSlam against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton remains undetermined. It's not sure what will happen, but they are preparing replacement plans.

"I spoke with a source who tells me 'wheels are in motion' for alternative plans in the event Drew McIntyre is unable to get to SmackDown this Friday in New Jersey. What that means for his Tag Team match against Jelly Roll & Randy Orton at #SummerSlam, is yet to be determined."

Fans will be hoping that McIntyre gets back in time for the feud, but it remains to be seen what happens. Why Drew is not allowed in the country yet is uncertain, as he has been a resident of the United States for years.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
