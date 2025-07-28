BREAKING: Update on Drew McIntyre potentially missing WWE SummerSlam after getting stuck outside USA - Reports

Drew McIntyre is currently stuck outside the United States of America, having been denied entry into the country. This is a real situation and not part of a gimmick, according to reports. Further reports have now provided an update on the situation.McIntyre shared a video earlier today in which he revealed the unfortunate situation of being stuck outside the country in the United Kingdom. He was unable to use his British passport and was not allowed to travel home to the USA. It should be noted that the star is a resident of the US and was still denied entry. There was very real worry about the star missing SummerSlam after the video, with him not able to enter the country only a week ahead of the PLE.&quot;I can't get back into America. They wouldn't let me board my flight. Look at this scenic countryside, does that look like an American scenic countryside? No. I am in England still. At my buddy's wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back and train for SummerSlam, but no, I got blocked,&quot; he said. WWE's response to the situation has now been revealed, thanks to a report by Fightful Select. They noted that WWE sources they had spoken to were confident that the situation would be rectified and that McIntyre would be allowed back into the USA again. However, the report also stated that they were unhappy with Drew McIntyre having to go through the situation, given that he is an actual resident of the United States.He has been a resident for years and lives in Nashville.Drew McIntyre will be facing Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlamHopefully, Drew McIntyre will be able to make it back into the country by SummerSlam. At the event, he is set to face Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. The star will team up with Logan Paul for the match.Paul and McIntyre allied over their mutual dislike of Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. The Viper came out to help Roll after the singer was interrupted by Paul earlier, and the feud developed from there, with everyone getting involved.As to what will happen when they wrestle, remains to be seen.