Female star was annoyed after WWE cut down her segment to give more TV time to The Bloodline and 37-year-old star

A female star wasn't happy with WWE cutting down her segment on TV and giving more screen time to The Bloodline. The star in question is Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet isn't with WWE anymore. She left the company after her "MMA Rules" match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

In her autobiography, Ronda Rousey revealed that she once got annoyed when WWE booked two segments involving The Bloodline and Seth Rollins. Due to the booking, her segment with Shayna Baszler had to be cut down.

Ronda Rousey on The Bloodline being allowed to plan segments in advance

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey spoke with Rick Ucchino and expressed her views on Roman Reigns' faction. She wasn't thrilled with the stable being allowed to plan segments in advance, while she wasn't. Check out her comments below:

"The Bloodline is able to plan things out a year ahead of time, and they won’t even talk to me until I get to the arena. About anything," Rousey said. "I proved in my first match that if you give me the time, the resources and preparation, I can put together an amazing match. And I feel like they’re really doing that with Logan Paul and allowing him to rehearse and put these things together and have all these different resources, producers to bring him to his highest potential. And it got to the point where the girls [weren’t] gonna get any of that," she said.

Rousey's first WWE match saw her team up with wrestling veteran Kurt Angle. The duo took on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team match. The bout turned out to be the best match of the night and all four competitors were heavily praised by the WWE Universe.

