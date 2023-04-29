Female star rants on Twitter after not getting picked on Night 1 of the WWE Draft

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was Night One of the WWE Draft. Several big stars were selected, which led to some massive switches. The biggest one may be Bianca Belair moving to the blue brand despite being the RAW Women's Champion.

One of The EST's former opponents, Sonya Deville, was not picked across the four rounds of the WWE Draft on SmackDown. She was in the draft pool for Night One alongside Chelsea Green.

The former authority figure took to Twitter to react to the development. Deville initially asked if this was a joke before lashing out at WWE management. Check out her rant below:

Daria/Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE DOES ANYONE RUNNING THIS PLACE HAVE A BRAINNNN CELLLLL THEY ARE CHEATING THEY ARE ALLLL CHEATING ! DOES ANYONE RUNNING THIS PLACE HAVE A BRAINNNN CELLLLL THEY ARE CHEATING THEY ARE ALLLL CHEATING !

Chelsea Green has also tweeted about not getting picked yet. Amid their frustrations, Deville and Green will learn their fate in a few hours. WWE has confirmed the remaining draft picks from the Night One pool will be announced in a few hours on SmackDown LowDown. Here is the full list:

Candice LeRae Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville Dexter Lumis Dolph Ziggler Hit Row Lacey Evans Maximum Male Models Mustafa Ali Natalya Omos & MVP Viking Raiders & Valhalla

WWE is yet to split up any tag team or faction, so it looks like Deville and Green will remain together. Next week's episode of RAW is Night Two of the WWE Draft, which will see a brand new pool of superstars get picked.

