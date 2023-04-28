WWE Draft 2023: Taking a look at all the stars eligible for night one of the shakeup ahead of SmackDown

WWE Draft 2023 will be the first-ever draft to be held under Triple H's creative direction. With each superstar eligible, the proclaimed 'biggest ever' roster shakeup will commence on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and conclude on the May 1 episode of RAW.

A bunch of NXT talent is rumored to join the main roster soon. Fans also hope top stars will shift brands and spark new rivalries on both flagship shows ahead of summer. The new World Heavyweight Championship will keep most of them busy, while Roman Reigns' opponent for Night of Champions is yet to be decided.

WWE's official website recently revealed the pool of superstars eligible for the draft this Friday. Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Edge are some biggest stars there.

Below is the full list for Night One of the WWE Draft 2023.

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes

Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai)

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Lacey Evans

Matt Riddle

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör and Maxxine Dupri)

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/ MVP)

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)

The Miz

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)

The Street Profits

Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Select NXT Superstars

SmackDown is speculated to have the first pick in the upcoming draft. This may allow Roman Reigns to remain in the blue brand, marking the return of a world title on RAW in the form of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Which superstars are eligible for Night Two of WWE Draft 2023?

WWE Superstars often jump brands to facilitate long-term feuds. This made the whole point of the draft look meaningless. Whether or not the WWE Draft 2023 fixes the problem is a matter of time.

The month of May, nonetheless, could make some interesting changes to the RAW roster. Below is the full list of superstars eligible for Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023.

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable)

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

Two champions could transition and get interchanged into different brands in the WWE Draft 2023. More on that here.

