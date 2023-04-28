WWE Draft 2023: Taking a look at all the stars eligible for night one of the shakeup ahead of SmackDown

WWE Draft 2023 will be the first-ever draft to be held under Triple H's creative direction. With each superstar eligible, the proclaimed 'biggest ever' roster shakeup will commence on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and conclude on the May 1 episode of RAW.
A bunch of NXT talent is rumored to join the main roster soon. Fans also hope top stars will shift brands and spark new rivalries on both flagship shows ahead of summer. The new World Heavyweight Championship will keep most of them busy, while Roman Reigns' opponent for Night of Champions is yet to be decided.
WWE's official website recently revealed the pool of superstars eligible for the draft this Friday. Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Edge are some biggest stars there.
Below is the full list for Night One of the WWE Draft 2023.
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai)
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis w/ B-Fab)
- Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)
- Lacey Evans
- Matt Riddle
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör and Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos (w/ MVP)
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
- The Miz
- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)
- The Street Profits
- Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar w/ Valhalla)
- Select NXT Superstars
SmackDown is speculated to have the first pick in the upcoming draft. This may allow Roman Reigns to remain in the blue brand, marking the return of a world title on RAW in the form of the World Heavyweight Championship.
Which superstars are eligible for Night Two of WWE Draft 2023?
WWE Superstars often jump brands to facilitate long-term feuds. This made the whole point of the draft look meaningless. Whether or not the WWE Draft 2023 fixes the problem is a matter of time.
The month of May, nonetheless, could make some interesting changes to the RAW roster. Below is the full list of superstars eligible for Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023.
- Akira Tozawa
- Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable)
- Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Baron Corbin
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Elias
- Emma
- Johnny Gargano
- Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)
- Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
- Nikki Cross
- Piper Niven
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
- Seth Rollins
- Shotzi
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch)
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
- The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)
- Trish Stratus
- Xia Li
- Select NXT Superstars
Two champions could transition and get interchanged into different brands in the WWE Draft 2023. More on that here.
