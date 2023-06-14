WWE veteran Paul Heyman's iconic promo at the One Night Stand 2005 event left Shazza McKenzie in tears.

The massive success of WWE's The Rise and Fall of ECW documentary led to an Extreme Championship Wrestling reunion event in mid-2005. The event, One Night Stand, did quite well, courtesy of many incredible bouts and a chaotic ending.

During the event, Paul Heyman cut a scathing promo to a loud ovation from the 2500 fans. He also took massive shots at WWE invaders at the event, most notably JBL and Edge.

Pro wrestler Shazza McKenzie recently revealed on Twitter that she was in tears during Heyman's legendary promo. She added that her dad saw her crying and called her a weirdo.

"I cried during Paul Herman’s [sic] promo and I distinctly remember my dad looking at me like 'it’s just wrestling you weirdo,'" she said.

Shazza McKenzie @Shazza_McKenzie Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun 18 YEARS AGO TODAY…



ECW One Night Stand 2005.



The ECW we knew and loved was back after four years and you could just feel the passion in that room for those three letters.



What a show. What a night.

Paul Heyman was unhinged in his One Night Stand promo

Heyman verbally attacked Eric Bischoff at the beginning of his ECW One Night Stand promo. He then targeted Edge and discussed his real-life issues with Matt Hardy over his affair with Lita.

Heyman also took a massive shot at JBL. Check out an excerpt from his promo below:

"Now, Edge, I know nobody with a written promo has the balls to say this to you but I have two words for you... MATT-FREAKIN'-HARDY! Hey John, on a personal note from all of us... just to you since you want to shoot cowboy. The only reason you were WWE Champion for a year, is because Triple H didn't want to work Tuesdays."

The final segment of the night saw WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin leading the ECW Extremists in an all-out brawl against the RAW and SmackDown invaders. The ECW Extremists stood tall in the show's final moments before it went off the air.

