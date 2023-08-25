Female star says Bray Wyatt wanted her in The Wyatt Family

A former WWE Superstar has paid a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt on Twitter. The star in question is Summer Rae.

Rae worked for WWE during 2011-17. The first few years of her run in the company were spent in FCW and NXT.

In her latest tweet, Summer Rae revealed that Bray Wyatt gave her a list of films and documentaries to watch. She added that Bray wanted her to be a part of The Wyatt Family.

Check out her tweet below:

"In FCW Windham gave me a list of movies & documentaries to watch & pitch from. He wanted me to be in the family. I think he believed in me more than I did in myself at that time. I learned so much from him creatively but he was just a good good human. ❤️💔 So smart.This is so sad."

Wyatt was also honing his craft in FCW and NXT around the time Summer Rae was a mainstay on the two brands. The Wyatt Family finally made its big debut on the main roster in mid-2013, kicking off a feud with Kane in the process.

As for Summer, she was initially introduced to the main roster as Fandango's dance partner. She went on to wrestle some of the biggest names in the Women's division before finally getting her release in late 2017.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Bray Wyatt's friends and family.

